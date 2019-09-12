TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former South Florida coach Jim Leavitt has been hired by Florida State as a senior defensive analyst.
Coach Willie Taggart announced the hire on Thursday before the Seminoles' practice. Leavitt was the defensive coordinator on Taggart's staff at Oregon in 2017.
The Seminoles' defensive coordinator, Harlon Barnett, spent 11 seasons at Michigan State before joining Taggart at FSU last season.
Leavitt was USF's coach from 1997-2009, guiding the program from Division I-AA to a top-5 ranking in his time at the school. He has also been an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers, University of Colorado and Oregon before parting ways with the Ducks after the 2018 season.
