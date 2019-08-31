Before the commonwealth's FBS and FCS teams kick off their seasons Saturday, let's take a look back at the elite FBS and FCS players in the state last season and see how many of them return this year.
So here is a review of The Roanoke Times' 2018 Division I all-state first and second teams and players of the year. (We'll look back at our small-college all-state teams and players of the year next week.)
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins was selected the 2018 state Division I offensive player of the year by The Roanoke Times sports writers who cover college football. Perkins was only a junior in 2018; he is back this year.
Then-James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland was chosen the 2018 state Division I defensive player of the year by The Roanoke Times. Moreland was a senior in 2018. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Washington Redskins in April.
Perkins earned All-ACC honorable mention in 2018, when he set the UVa single-season record with 3,603 yards of total offense. He was one of only two players in the FBS last season with more than 2,600 passing yards and more than 900 rushing yards; the other was Heisman winner Kyler Murray.
Perkins completed 225 of 349 passes (64.5 percent) for 2,680 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
He worked last year on getting more velocity on the ball.
"It starts with the abs," he said last December. "It all works together — a good core, legs, upper body, arms. It all ties together when you're throwing."
Stretching exercises helped him stay effective late in games.
"I'm starting to stretch a lot more," he said last December. "When it gets down to … throwing constantly and your arm's about to fall off, keep stretching and make sure you're loose … so you can continue to get that velocity on the ball that you had when you first started. Otherwise you're going to get sore and you're going to lose velocity and the ball's going to die on you.
"I think I got better as the game went on."
He also spent time on his footwork, and he saw it pay dividends when it came to quickly resetting his throws.
"A guy coming in and having to adjust my launch point and get my feet set real quick and throwing real quick — I worked on my feet to get it faster," he said last December. "And all those footwork drills definitely helped with the off-balance throws. Sometimes you've got to throw from your back foot; the pocket's not clean."
Perkins also spent time in the film room.
"I know what routes work best against certain kinds of looks," he said last December. "I talk to these guys all the time about, 'If they line up in this, we can go to this.’
"This year I've upped the ante of the film, recognizing I needed to do better watching film if I wanted to be a great quarterback."
Perkins also dazzled with his legs. He ran for 923 yards and nine touchdowns on 212 carries. He had four 100-yard rushing games.
"Running kind of comes natural," he said last December. "Some of [his yards] come during scrambles when you step up and there's nothing there, so you just take off running."
Time spent in scramble drills helped him click as a passer when he scrambled.
"I work on off-script plays where the deep guy comes short, the short guy goes deep. It is improvisation a little bit, but you definitely can work on it," he said last December. "At the end of practice, we line up and run routes and … the receivers have to learn the repetition of adjusting their routes to get open.
"Even in the later season I was better than I was in the beginning, just being conscious of keeping my eyes downfield.
"The main point when things break down is try to get outside the pocket — try to find a way to get up and around, escaping the backside, or … getting lateral. That's the main focus when I'm first scrambling, is try to get to the sideline, then just keep my eyes downfield, look for the low guy, look for the high guy."
After stops at Arizona State and in junior college, Perkins made a big impact in his first season at UVa. With his 25 TD passes and nine TD runs in 2018, Perkins tied for 13th in the FBS in points responsible for with 206. He set the UVa single-season record for touchdowns responsible for with 34.
He helped the Cavs go 8-5 overall (including a bowl win) and 4-4 in the ACC.
"I knew when I got here this team was special," Perkins said last December. "The group of guys that were here were hungry to win, so I knew we were going to do great things."
Moreland helped JMU go 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association in 2018. The Dukes reached the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Moreland was named the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association defensive player of the year and earned consensus FCS All-America first-team honors. He finished sixth in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.
Becoming an All-American had been his goal for 2018 because he had not earned that honor in 2017.
"In off-season work, I always had that in the back of my mind," he said last December. "That just pushed me to work harder, added fuel to the fire."
He recorded five interceptions in 2018, when he had a school-record and FCS-leading 217 interception return yards.
Moreland returned an FCS-leading three interceptions for touchdowns in 2018, breaking the Colonial Athletic Association single-season record.
So what is the art of the pick-six?
"The first thing is catch the ball. I had plenty of problems with that [as a freshman and sophomore]," Moreland said last December. "I got used to catching the ball. … And then it's all about following your blocks after that. … They put the effort into blocking, so I just try my best to get to the end zone for them."
He finished with a school-record 18 interceptions in his college career. He returned six interceptions for touchdowns in his career, breaking the Colonial Athletic Association all-time mark.
"I tell my teammates, my coaches every day, 'I'm expecting to get a pick-six,’" Moreland said last December. "I'm not expecting just to get interceptions. So I always keep that in the back of my miond when I'm catching a pick."
Against Richmond last fall, he returned an interception a school-record 100 yards. Not surprisingly, he considered that the highlight of his season.
What helped him get his interceptions?
"Focus on eliminating space with the receiver. Always putting your body on him. And try to catch the ball with leverage," he said.
Moreland had 56 tackles (28 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss and 10 pass breakups in 13 games in 2018. He had 1.5 sacks, one QB hurry, one forced fumble and one fumble return. He also blocked a kick.
2018 DIVISION I ALL-STATE COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM
Offensive player of the year: Bryce Perkins, UVa
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Perkins, UVa (back this season)
RB: Jordan Ellis, UVa (was senior in 2018)
RB: Frankie Hickson, Liberty (back this season)
WR: Travis Fulgham, Old Dominion (was senior in 2018)
WR: Olamide Zaccheus, UVa (was senior in 2018)
TE: Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech (back this season)
C: Dillon Reinkensmeyer, UVa (back this season)
G: Kyle Chung, Virginia Tech (was senior in 2018)
G: John Yarbrough, Richmond (was senior in 2018)
T: Liam Fornadel, James Madison (back this season)
T: Yosuah Nijman, Virginia Tech (was senior in 2018)
PK: Nick Rice, Old Dominion (back this season)
RS: D'Angelo Amos, James Madison (back this season)
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Blake LaRussa, Old Dominion (not back at ODU this season)
RB: Steven Peoples, Virginia Tech (was senior in 2018)
RB: Will Robinson, Hampton (back this season)
WR: Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty (back this season)
WR: Damon Hazelton, Virginia Tech (back this season)
TE: Nick Muse, William and Mary (not back with Tribe this season)
C: Mac Patrick, James Madison (back this season)
G: Dontae Duff, Liberty (back this season)
G: Gibril Ghee, Hampton (back this season)
T: Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (back this season)
T: Mark Williamson, William and Mary (back this season)
PK: Brian Delaney, UVa (back this season)
RS: Joe Reed, UVa (back this season)
Defensive player of the year: Jimmy Moreland, James Madison
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Ron'Dell Carter, James Madison (back this season)
DL: Maurice Jackson, Richmond (back this season)
DL: Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech (was senior in 2018)
DL: Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion (was senior in 2018)
LB: Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (back this season)
LB: Dimitri Holloway, James Madison (back this season)
LB: Chris Peace, UVa (was senior in 2018)
DB: Bryce Hall, UVa (back this season)
DB: Jimmy Moreland, James Madison (was senior in 2018)
DB: Adam Smith, James Madison (back this season)
DB: Juan Thornhill, UVa (was senior in 2018)
P: Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech (back this season)
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Andrew Clyde, Richmond (was senior in 2018)
DL: John Daka, James Madison (back this season)
DL: Jessie Lemonier, Liberty (back this season)
DL: Bill Murray, William and Mary (back this season)
LB: Solomon Ajayi, Liberty (back this season)
LB: Nigel Chavis, Norfolk State (back this season)
LB: Lawrence Garner, Old Dominion (back this season)
DB: Tim Harris, UVa (was senior in 2018)
DB: Isaiah Laster, William and Mary (back this season)
DB: AJ Smith, VMI (back this season)
DB: J.T. Wahee, Norfolk State (not back at Norfolk State this season)
P: Lester Coleman, UVa (was senior last season)
