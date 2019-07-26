Virginia has announced it will host “A Night with the National Champions” on Sept. 13 at John Paul Jones Arena — the night before UVa hosts Florida State in football.
UVa will raise its NCAA men’s basketball championship banner to the rafters and present championship rings to the team at the Sept. 13 event. There will also be a silent auction.
Ticket prices are $50 for the lower bowl and $25 for the upper bowl. UVa expects a sellout.
Tickets can be purchased at 1-800-542-8821. Tables, which cost $3,000 or $5,000, can be reserved through the Virginia Athletics Foundation at 1-800-626-8723.