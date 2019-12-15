RICHMOND — Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins was the unanimous choice for the Bill Dudley Award for the second straight year. It was announced on Sunday night by the Richmond Touchdown Club.
Perkins, the senior who led the Cavaliers to their first-ever ACC Coastal Division title this season, will wrap up his college career later this month when UVa takes on Florida in the Orange Bowl. He has thrown for 3,207 yards and 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, and he's run for 745 yards and 11 scores.
Perkins received all 10 first-place votes from a panel of football reporters from across the state. James Madison defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter was the runner-up, and Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby finished third.
Perkins is only the third repeat winner in the award's 30-year history. JMU quarterback Vad Lee also won it in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015, while Virginia Tech running back Lee Suggs won it in 2000 and 2002.
The Lanier Award, which is given to the state’s top Division III player, was awarded to Bridgewater linebacker Re’Shaun Meyers, a senior who played in high school at Dan River High School. Tre Frederick of Randolph-Macon finished second.
