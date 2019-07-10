Virginia men’s basketball recruiting target Jabri Abdur-Rahim from Short Hills, New Jersey, tweeted on Tuesday that he will announce his college choice Wednesday.
Abdur-Rahim, a 6-foot-6 wing, is rated the No. 41 prospect in the country by Rivals.com, which puts the odds of Abdur-Rahim committing to UVa at 100 percent.
Abdur-Rahim was named to the Top 100 NBPA Camp last month in Charlottesville, where he averaged 15.3 points and was the leading scorer.
He is the son of former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft coming out of Cal.
The younger Abdur-Rahim is a rising senior at Blair Academy, the alma mater of former UVa players Mike Tobey and Marial Shayok, as well as Felicia Aiyeotan on the Cavaliers’ current women’s team.