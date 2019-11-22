Men’s basketball
Saturday
Massachusetts (5-0) vs. No. 7 Virginia (4-0)
Noon at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
TV: ESPNEWS
Last meeting: Virginia defeated the Minutemen 75-68 in Maui in 1996.
UMass starters: G Sean East II (13.4 ppg), F Carl Pierre (13.2 ppg), C Tre Mitchell (12.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg), F Samba Diallo (10.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg), G Keon Clergeot (7.0 ppg, 2.2 apg).
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (15.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg), C Jay Huff (11.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg), F Braxton Key (11.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.0 apg), G Kihei Clark (10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg), G Tomas Woldetensae (2.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
Notes: Matt McCall is in his third season as Massachusetts coach after two seasons as the head coach at Chattanooga, where his 2016 team won the Southern Conference championship and played in the NCAA Tournament. … His two UMass teams have gone 15-18 in 2017-18 and 11-21 last year, when they had early season wins over Providence and Georgia. … Their wins this year have come over UMass-Lowell, Fairfield, Northeastern, Central Connecticut State and Rider. … McCall is a disciple of Billy Donovan, head coach of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, and served under Donovan as a student manager and various other roles over a 13-year span, including an assistant-coaching gig with Florida and its 2014-15 Final Four team. … The winner of the UVa-UMass game will face the winner of a second game on Saturday between Arizona State and St. John’s as part of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament that runs through Sunday. … UVa continues to deal with sub-par 3-point shooting as Woldetensae, Casey Morsell and Kody Stattmann are a combined 3-for-39.
— Doug Doughty
