As the number of returning jump shooters from Virginia’s national championship team began to dwindle, the arrival of signee Casey Morsell became increasingly significant.
Morsell made 90 3-point field goals last year as a senior for St John’s in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and was chosen as D.C. player of the year by USA Today and Gatorade.
After 18 games this year, including 12 starts, Morsell is shooting 15.4 percent (10 of 65) from 3-point range.
The Cavaliers are shooting 26.7 percent on 3-pointers as a team, down from 43.1 percent last year.
“A lot of guys are getting put in spots,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “They’re getting thrown into the fire and it’s challenging, but it’s the best thing for their games and their future if they can withstand it.”
Morsell, listed at 6 foot 3 and 195 pounds, came off the bench Monday night and scored nine points in 36 minutes in a 53-51 loss to visiting N.C. State. Next up for the Cavaliers (12-6, 4-4 ACC) is a noon Sunday tipoff at Wake Forest (9-9, 2-6).
Morsell has played in every game, including 12 starts, and is averaging 24.8 minutes. That ranks fifth on the team.
“I guess tonight was a step in the right direction offensively,” said Morsell after the game with N.C. State. “I try to help the team out [with] a boost at the defensive end. Tonight was a decent offensive game but defense got me going.
“There’s definitely frustrating moments, especially when your shot’s not falling. You work on it time and time again and you get to the game and it just doesn’t go your way. Today [against N.C. State] was a step in the right direction.
“It’s [the shot] feeling really good and I’ve started to become more of an offensive threat, which I feel will make our team better . Me not being a scoring threat puts our offensive in a hole. I feel like I’ve got to get going in order for us to be that much more effective.”
Only two players, fifth-year post man Mamadi Diakite and sophomore point guard Kihei Clark, have started every game.
“We’re learning from our losses,” said Morsell, whose playing time has varied. “There’s a lot of new guys in the locker room and I feel like everybody’s still just trying to figure it out. They’re [the coaches] not aggressive or demanding a lot.”
Morsell has been on the floor with games on the line and he had an impressive baseline drive and dunk late in the Cavaliers’ 63-58 victory at Georgia Tech.
“The baseline drives are there [against] a lot of teams, especially with a screen,” he said.
Morsell’s defense is ahead of where predecessors have been at this stage, and it’s clear that he wasn’t a candidate for a redshirt season that Bennett often has utilized.
“The message to him is, ‘keep locking in,’" Bennett said. “We’re trying to win games but I know this will produce some fruit later on. [It’s] a little bit of a painful process but I like how he responded. There’s a lot of games left.”
