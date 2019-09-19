There was a time when Bryan Stinespring paid a visit to Scott Stadium every other year.
He’ll be heading to Charlottesville again this weekend but with a different affiliation.
Stinespring, an assistant football coach at Virginia Tech for 26 years, is in his first season as an Old Dominion assistant.
The Monarchs will face the University of Virginia for the first time Saturday at 7 p.m. at Scott Stadium.
Earlier this season, Old Dominion played at Virginia Tech in Week 2.
“You couldn’t set a schedule like this,” Stinespring said. “Things don’t just happen that way — to go back to Blacksburg, where you spent 26 years of your life, and then get ready to go to Charlottesville and play UVa.”
“Thirteen times I was at Virginia, walking into Scott Stadium, so this is a place I’m very familiar with. Me and my friends, when we were 13, we used to go to games in Charlottesville and the ushers would let us go on the field after games.
“We had some really good pick-up games there. Actually, some of my best games were in Scott Stadium. Here’s a guy that’s been a part of this [Virginia-Virginia Tech] rivalry for almost his entire life.”
Stinespring’s last season at Tech was in 2015, when longtime Hokies head coach Frank Beamer retired and was succeeded by Justin Fuente, who did not retain Stinespring as he brought most of his assistants from Memphis.
Stinespring grew up in Clifton Forge and relishes the fact that he lived approximately 90 minutes from Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg, where he played football for James Madison and later served as an assistant coach.
He was a candidate for the head-coaching job at JMU that went to Curt Cignetti, previously the head coach at Elon, after the 2018 season.
“I was always optimistic about that opportunity,” he said. “I knew that head-coaching experience was going to be pretty prominent. Once Coach Cignetti was actively involved in it — he’d beaten James Madison that year for Elon — I knew that it would be a little difficult.
“[JMU is] a terrific job. It’s a terrific university. I have a daughter who went there. I went there. Just because I’d gone there and been part of a great run [to the FCS national championship], there were no guarantees. The fact that I was in the hunt for that position twice … I take as a great compliment.”
“When all is said and done, I think they made a really good hire. I would have loved to be the head coach there. It wasn’t meant to be, but I’m still coaching and still teaching and that’s all I ever wanted to do.”
At the time that the JMU job came open, Stinespring had just completed his first season on the staff at Maryland. The Terrapins were looking for a head coach to succeed D.J. Durkin, who ultimately was fired following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, a heatstroke victim after a summer workout.
“That was the low point,” Stinespring said. “I’d actually known Jordan when he was in high school and I was still at Virginia Tech.”
Matt Canada, the interim head coach, was relieved of his duties and Mike Locksley was introduced as head coach Dec. 4.
“I was the only guy that was still on the staff there after Christmas,” Stinespring said. “I remember having [ex-Alabama quarterback] Jalen Hurts there on an official visit Jan. 10.
“I wasn’t sure how it would work out in the end. Coach [Bobby] Wilder [at ODU] and I had spoken and I knew that there were a couple of positions open on the staff. We had talked and he had said he would hold a position for me if things didn’t work out at Maryland.”
It was an ideal marriage.
“I have family down here and grew up coming down here for vacations,” Stinespring said. “I’ve been recruiting down here for the better part of 27 years. I feel like I can make a contribution to ODU and help it make a transition to FBS. That excites me.
“Familiarity is a big part of it. The opportunity to make a difference is important to me. James Madison fit that very well. In two years, we won a national [FCS] championship and played for two championships. We lost to North Carolina and in a national championship game. That was a great run.”
And, of course, there were all the successes at Virginia Tech, capped by an appearance in the national title game against Florida State in 2000.
For Stinespring, the Maryland experience wasn’t the nightmare that some might have perceived.
“At the end of the day, the lure of being a Big Ten offensive-line coach was hard to pass up,” he said. “I’d never [coached] at Iowa; I’d never been to Michigan State, Penn State.
“When it was all done, I felt like I needed to get back to being Bryan Stinespring and what I was familiar with.”
