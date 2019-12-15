Virginia has landed arguably its top football recruit of the Bronco Mendenhall coaching era with a commitment this weekend from Andrew Gentry, a 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive lineman from Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.
Gentry is rated the No. 1 prospect in Colorado by rivals.com, which lists him as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the country. That site lists Gentry with 31 scholarship offers coming from the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State.
Offensive line coach Garrett Tujague played a major role in the recruiting of Gentry, who is Mormon and visited Brigham Young, the previous home of Mendenhall and most of his staff. It is possible that Gentry could go on a Latter Day Saints mission before suiting up with the Cavaliers.
Current Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa, recruited by Mendenhall for Brigham Young, didn't play for the Cavaliers until he returned from an LDS mission.
