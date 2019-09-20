Not long before Virginia and Old Dominion agreed to play each other in football, Monarchs coach Bobby Wilder was quoted as saying, “I really think we need to find a way to make that happen.”
He hasn’t sounded as enthusiastic of late.
“I was really hoping, when we scheduled this game three years ago, that they wouldn’t be this good, if I’m being 100% truthful,” Wilder said this week as the Monarchs prepared for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Scott Stadium.
“You’ve got to give Bronco [Mendenhall] a lot of credit because he changed who they were. Their identity is completely different than the way UVa used to be as a football team.”
Not too long ago, Mendenhall’s first UVa team was 2-10 and the Cavaliers were to have six straight losing seasons, the first four under predecessor Mike London, before going 8-5 in 2018.
They currently are ranked 21st in the country, marking the first time since 2007 that Virginia has spent back-to-back weeks in the Top 25.
Old Dominion caught the attention of present and future opponents last year when it upset then-No. 13 Virginia Tech in Norfolk.
There was a rematch two weeks ago in Blacksburg, which the Hokies won 31-17.
“There was a little more drama there because we had beaten Tech last year but it’s another Power Five [opponent] on the road,” Wilder said of the Monarchs’ first trip to Scott Stadium.
“A week after us, they’ve got Notre Dame [in South Bend, Indiana] so maybe they’ll just forget we’re coming in.”
Wilder, who is in his 11th season at Old Dominion and the only coach the Monarchs have had since the football program was revived in 2009, said he had an opportunity to chat with Mendenhall at the Senior Bowl.
“A point last year where I felt like he really deserved to be commended was coming off the Tech loss,” said Wilder of the Cavaliers’ 34-31 overtime setback in Blacksburg. “How heartbreaking it was that they lost that game.
“I talked to him about his approach after that game because they went to a bowl game after that and just destroyed South Carolina. That’s a really good job of coaching to get your team back after a game where you feel you’re going to break the streak and you don’t.”
Wide receiver Eric Kumah and tight end Chris Cunningham were seniors on that Virginia Tech team before heading to Old Dominion as graduate transfers. Kumah, who will join Cunningham as an honorary captain Saturday, is tied for the team lead in receptions with seven.
“I tell [people] every day that I’ve never lost to UVa, so why should I lose to them now,” Kumah, coming off a 42-reception season at Tech in 2018, told the CBS television affiliate in Norfolk. “I’m undefeated [against UVa] and I want to keep it that way.”
Wilder has been a little less confrontational.
“When we scheduled this series, they weren’t very good,” Wilder said, “and I’m really disappointed now because they’re very good. I already lost sleep [earlier in the week]. I woke up and the quarterback was running by my bed.
“Bryce [Perkins] is one of the most electric players in America.”
Perkins, UVa’s starting quarterback, and Old Dominion QB Stone Smartt, who has one of the more catching names in college football, both come from a junior college background and share the ability to run and pass the football.
“I think it does help you prepare, especially when you’re going against yourself in fall camp and spring practice,” said Mendenhall of the quarterbacks’ similarity. “I don’t think it’s a myth.”
Saturday night’s game will be Virginia’s first of two against teams that have moved up to Football Bowl Subdivision in the past six years. Old Dominion began its transition from FCS in 2013.
The second game will be against Liberty, which left the FCS Big South Conference after the 2016 season and is now an FBS independent.
Wins in either of these games count toward bowl qualification for Virginia. An earlier win over FCS foe William and Mary also counts. But in cases where there are two FCS opponents on the schedule — such is the case at Virginia Tech this season (Furman and Rhode Island) — only wins over one of those teams is allowed to be counted as one of the six.
“I was not involved in the ODU scheduling,” Mendenhall said. “That happened right as I arrived. I didn’t realize the significance or know much about the state or ODU at the time.
“Liberty was more clear and I had some involvement in that. The ACC is hard enough. There is enough travel. If I have my choice to travel across the country to play Oregon State [his alma mater] or stay in state, I’d much rather stay in state.”
