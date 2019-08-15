Virginia defensive back Darrius Bratton from Roanoke suffered a knee injury Wednesday in practice and could be lost for the season, according to a source close to the situation.
Bratton is a cornerback from William Fleming High School. He played in all 13 games for the Cavaliers last season and made five starts.
It was the second knee injury for Bratton, who was sidelined after the third game of the 2015 season at William Fleming.
Bratton spent the 2016 season at Fork Union Military Academy before enrolling at Virginia.
He played in 10 games as a freshman in 2017 and will have two years of remaining eligibility if he sits out the 2019 season.
— Doug Doughty