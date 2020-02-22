VMI logo

Men's Basketball

Saturday

UNC Greensboro at VMI

1 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)

Records: UNCG 22-6, 12-3 Southern Conference; VMI 8-20, 3-12.

Notes: UNCG’s James Dickey is 28 points away from becoming just the second player in SoCon history to have 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks in his career. The only league player to do so thus far is ex-UNCG star Kyle Hines. … UNCG is tied with Furman for second place. VMI is tied with Samford for next-to-last place. … UNCG won at Georgetown on Nov. 30. … UNCG beat VMI 74-63 on Nov. 24. … Isaiah Miller averages a league-high 18.0 points for UNCG, while Travis Evee averages 12.8 points for VMI.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

