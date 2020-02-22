Men's Basketball
Saturday
UNC Greensboro at VMI
1 p.m. at Cameron Hall
TV: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)
Records: UNCG 22-6, 12-3 Southern Conference; VMI 8-20, 3-12.
Notes: UNCG’s James Dickey is 28 points away from becoming just the second player in SoCon history to have 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks in his career. The only league player to do so thus far is ex-UNCG star Kyle Hines. … UNCG is tied with Furman for second place. VMI is tied with Samford for next-to-last place. … UNCG won at Georgetown on Nov. 30. … UNCG beat VMI 74-63 on Nov. 24. … Isaiah Miller averages a league-high 18.0 points for UNCG, while Travis Evee averages 12.8 points for VMI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.