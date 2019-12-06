Radford logo
Courtesy of Radford University

Men’s basketball

Saturday

UNC Greensboro at Radford

4 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: UNCG 7-2; Radford 3-4

Notes: The Spartans won 65-61 at Georgetown last weekend. They have won four straight games, including a 74-63 win at Southern Conference rival VMI. UNCG has lost at Kansas (74-62) and to Montana State (67-66). … The Spartans lost to Wofford in the Southern Conference title game last season. They reaped a bid to the NIT but lost in the second round. … The Spartans beat Radford 65-58 last season.…  UNCG guard Isaiah Miller is averaging 15.4 points and 2.0 steals this season. He made the All-SoCon first team last season, when he was also named the league's defensive player of the year. … Carlik Jones averages 20.4 points for Radford. … This will be Radford's final home game until Dec. 29.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

