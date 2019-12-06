Men’s basketball
Saturday
UNC Greensboro at Radford
4 p.m. at Dedmon Center
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: UNCG 7-2; Radford 3-4
Notes: The Spartans won 65-61 at Georgetown last weekend. They have won four straight games, including a 74-63 win at Southern Conference rival VMI. UNCG has lost at Kansas (74-62) and to Montana State (67-66). … The Spartans lost to Wofford in the Southern Conference title game last season. They reaped a bid to the NIT but lost in the second round. … The Spartans beat Radford 65-58 last season.… UNCG guard Isaiah Miller is averaging 15.4 points and 2.0 steals this season. He made the All-SoCon first team last season, when he was also named the league's defensive player of the year. … Carlik Jones averages 20.4 points for Radford. … This will be Radford's final home game until Dec. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.