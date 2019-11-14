An undefeated college football team with the brightest stars in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association will be going after another title Saturday at Salem Stadium.
Defending champ Bowie State will bring a 10-0 record into the CIAA championship game, which will be held in Salem for the fourth straight year.
Bowie State, which boasts the CIAA offensive and defensive players of the year, will face Fayetteville State (8-2) at 3 p.m.
These teams also squared off in Salem last year, with Bowie State winning 30-10.
But Bowie State coach Damon Wilson said the makeup of his team is different than it was a year ago.
"Last year we were pretty much driven by our quarterback, Amir Hall. This year there's a number of guys making plays," said Wilson, whose team is ranked No. 11 in the NCAA Division II coaches poll.
Hall shined for the Maryland school as a fifth-year senior last fall. He ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in last year's CIAA title game, earning most valuable player honors.
His successor at quarterback is Ja’rome Johnson, who transferred from UVa-Wise in January. He has been named the CIAA offensive player of the year, just as Hall was last season.
Johnson has completed 106 of his 170 passes (62.4 percent) for 1,507 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions. He ranks eighth in Division II in passing efficiency. The junior from Washington, D.C., has also run for 771 yards and 11 TDs on 98 carries.
"He's an intelligent football player— makes smart decisions with the football," said Wilson, who was named the CIAA coach of the year. "He has the ability to beat you with his legs and/or his arm, so that poses a problem for the defense."
Bowie State ranks eighth in Division II in scoring offense (44.4 ppg).
But the Bulldogs are also tough to deal with on defense.
Defensive back Demetri Morsell, the CIAA defensive player of the year, is tied for the Division II lead with nine interceptions The sophomore from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has returned three f those interceptions for touchdowns — also tops in Division II.
"Demetri always had a knack for the football," Wilson said. "He comes from one of the most successful high school programs in our area, where he had a lot of interceptions there."
The Bulldogs lead the CIAA in scoring defense (16.3 ppg).
"Our defense is playing lights out," Wilson said. "Our defensive line is really getting after it, putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback and being real stout in the run game."
The Bulldogs won the CIAA's North Division crown, going 7-0 in league play. They have made the league title game for the fourth time in five years.
Fayetteville State claimed the South Division, going 6-1 in CIAA play. The Broncos are seeking their first league championship in 10 years.
The Broncos are in the title game for the third straight year.
In 2017, they fell to Virginia State 42-19. That Virginia State squad featured 2017 CIAA offensive player of the year Trenton Cannon, who is now a running back with the New York Jets. He had 311 all-purpose yards in that title game.
Last year, the Broncos had to deal with Hall. On Saturday, they will face yet another CIAA offensive player of the year in Johnson.
Fayetteville State coach Richard Hayes said he is bringing a better squad to Salem than he did the last two years. He hopes that will result in a different outcome for his team.
"We're just focusing on not turning the ball over and sustaining drives … and getting off the field on defense on third down," Hayes said. "We have 10 seniors on this team, so the sky's the limit for us.
"I'm more than confident in our ability to come up here and put on a good show."
Fayetteville State averages 37.5 points and allows an average of 18.9 points.
The North Carolina school's backfield again features All-CIAA running back Stevie Green. He ran for 135 yards in last year's title game.
Green has rushed for 1,071 yards and 14 touchdowns on 178 carries this year.
"He's versatile," Hayes said. "He can run between the tackles. He can run outside. He can catch the ball out of the backfield."
Broncos QB Richard Latimer has completed 110 of his 167 passes (65.9 percent) for 1,393 yards and 15 TDs with nine interceptions.
Latimer threw for 154 yards as a freshman in the 2017 title game. He redshirted last season.
"He's done a great job of managing our offense," Hayes said.
There are no automatic bids to the Division II playoffs.
Bowie State is ranked No. 3 in the NCAA's Super Region Two poll, while Fayetteville State is No. 10. Seven teams from the region will be chosen for playoff bids Sunday.
Bowie State lost to eventual NCAA champ Valdosta State in the second round of the playoffs last year.
