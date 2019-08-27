You won't need the SEC Network to see Lauren Sisler on your television this football season.
ESPN has given the Giles High School graduate a promotion, naming her a sideline reporter for weekly college football games on ESPN and ESPN2.
"It will be nice to venture outside the SEC footprint and experience some other conferences," Sisler said in a phone interview this week. "It definitely makes for a greater challenge, to have to learn the different conferences and of course the coaches and the personalities.
"I definitely will be racking up those frequent-flyer miles a little bit more than I was before."
Sisler, 34, spent the past two football seasons as a reporter for the ESPN-owned SEC Network's Saturday morning show, "SEC Nation." The program, which is the SEC Network's version of "College GameDay," originates each week from the site of a Southeastern Conference game.
In her new role, the former Rutgers gymnast will team with play-by-play man Roy Philpott and analyst Kelly Stouffer each week. The trio will be in Denver for ESPN's telecast of the Colorado-Colorado State game at 10 p.m. Friday. But for the most part, they will do games on Saturdays.
The three were in Montgomery, Alabama, last Saturday to do the FCS Kickoff game between Youngstown State and Samford.
"I've gotten to do games before, but kind of sporadically. This was an opportunity for me to kind of dig my heels in and be on a team throughout the season where you can kind of build that chemistry," said Sisler, who lives in Birmingham, Alabama.
Sisler was a sideline reporter for ESPN bowl games the past three years, as well as for two regular-season SEC Network games in 2016.
It is a challenging role.
"You want to humanize things … and allow the average fan to tune in and watch and feel like they're part of that football game and part of that program and helping them to see and understand what's going on in terms of the players," Sisler said.
"[It's about] being able to really prepare and find those good stories. You go into the game highlighting the good stories you know you want to try to get to."
She also has to pay attention to what is happening on the sidelines.
"One of the biggest challenges as a sideline reporter is learning how to read lips because you have to get in there and sometimes get close to … where the coaches are behind the bench and you're trying to get some sort of information of what they're telling their players," she said.
The reporter job on "SEC Nation" has been a good launching pad. The show's original reporter, Washington and Lee graduate Kaylee Hartung, is now an ABC News correspondent. Hartung's successor, Laura Rutledge, now hosts "SEC Nation" and is a co-host on ESPN's "Get Up."
Sisler is keeping her weekday job as a sports reporter and host for the video pieces on AL.com, the shared website of newspapers in Birmingham, Huntsville and a few other cities. She has had that job since 2016.
In January, Sisler was voted the Alabama sportscaster of the year by that state's members of the National Sports Media Association. She previously won that award in January 2016, back when she worked for a Birmingham TV station.
There will be another change in Sisler's life next year.
She is engaged to former Christiansburg High School and Roanoke College golfer John Willard. The couple plan to marry next spring at Mountain Lake in Giles County.
Despite Sisler's exit from "SEC Nation," there will still be a Giles presence on that show. Giles High School graduate Marty Smith will fill in for Rutledge as the host when Rutledge goes on maternity leave later this year.
UVa defense impresses Hasselbeck
Former Boston College and NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck will be the analyst for the ACC Network telecast of Saturday's Virginia-Pittsburgh game.
"UVa's got a very good defense," Hasselbeck said Monday on a teleconference. "When you look at Pittsburgh offensively, … they really didn't pass the ball well, especially in some contests, a year ago. … They're going up against a really talented defensive group. I think that if it's going to be a game, then Pittsburgh's going to have to really play well offensively."
Hasselbeck said Pitt must limit UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins because he has the ability to "take over a game."
"He is a better runner than passer, so the emphasis in terms of containing him I think still ultimately comes down to how you defend him as a runner," Hasselbeck said.
"With that being said, he has the ability to make the throws necessary in terms of the stuff that they do. … The issue just ends up being does he do it consistently? And does he do it when it's not obvious in terms of what he's getting in the secondary? … When he knows pre-snap where he's going — that he's going to throw the curl, or … because of the way the defense is aligned that he knows he's throwing the go route pre-snap, he's much better in that environment than he is when he has to make the decision post-snap.
"Forcing him to pass and causing a little bit of confusion should help Pittsburgh quite a bit."
More ACC Network providers
Lumos Networks cable and Giles-Craig Communications cable are among the TV providers in this area that are carrying the ACC Network.
Lumos has customers in Botetourt County, Alleghany County and Covington. Giles-Craig Communications has customers in Giles and Craig counties.
Both companies are part of the National Cable Television Cooperative, which made a deal last month to enable its members to carry the new TV channel.
Suddenlink cable, which also has customers in Giles County, has its own deal to carry the ACC Network.
Football gig for Newman
Melanie Newman, the radio play-by-play announcer for Salem Red Sox games, will have a different job Saturday.
Newman will be the sideline reporter for the ESPN Plus broadcast of Liberty's home football game against Syracuse.