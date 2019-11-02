LEXINGTON — Entering Saturday, the VMI football team had turned the ball over just six times all year.
But on Saturday, the Keydets turned the ball over a whopping five times.
Reece Udinski even threw an interception — something he had not done all season.
Thanks in part to all those turnovers, VMI suffered a 43-35 loss to Western Carolina on Saturday at Foster Stadium.
"The lack of execution means that in the open week, we needed to prepare in a better manner," said VMI coach Scott Wachenheim, whose team was idle last weekend. "The preparation of the team falls solely on me.
"Maybe we were just a little bit not focused on taking care of the football like we normally do. … I've got to take responsibility for that."
VMI (4-5, 3-3 Southern Conference), which trailed the entire second half, lost to the Catamounts for the 17th straight time.
"We just made a lot more mistakes than we normally do," said VMI running back Alex Ramsey, who had one of the team's four fumbles. "That's uncharacteristic of us. … It was pretty shocking."
Western Carolina (2-7, 1-5) had lost 15 straight games to Division I foes since beating VMI last September.
"I need to do a better job coaching — first time, really, coaching a team that was a favorite going into the game," Wachenheim said. "We've got to understand that the opponent you see on tape is going to be much more motivated and play at a much higher level than you see on tape. So that squarely falls on my shoulders."
The defeat was a huge blow to VMI's chances of finishing at least .500 this season.
VMI must visit nationally ranked Furman and FBS member Army in its next two games. VMI will conclude the season at home against Chattanooga (4-5).
How does VMI, which has now lost back-to-back games, get back to its winning ways?
"Take care of the football," Wachenheim said. "You can't turn it over that many times and beat anybody."
Down 30-22 early in the fourth quarter, VMI reached the WCU 6.
But John Brannon picked off a Udinski pass at the WCU 9, ending Udinski's FCS-record streak of 368 straight passes without an interception.
"We talked all week about making that a goal, to stop his streak," Catamounts coach Mark Speir said.
Udinski declined to speak to the media after the game.
The visitors scored six plays after the interception to extend the lead.
Udinski threw a 10-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 37-29.
On VMI's next series, Patrick Henry graduate Leroy Thomas caught a Udinski pass at midfield and headed for the end zone for a 62-yard TD catch to cut the lead to 37-35 with 3:10 to go.
VMI tried for a 2-point conversion. But receiver Max Brimigion caught Udinski's pass short of the goal line and was immediately tackled.
Wachenheim opted to punt, and VMI never got the ball back.
"Maybe I should've kicked the onside kick, … but I thought we could stop them," Wachenheim said.
Catmounts quarterback Tyrie Adams threw a 42-yard TD pass on the game's final play.
"We knew the ball would snap with about 4 seconds left, so we were just throwing it up," Speir said. "We weren't even trying to get a touchdown."
VMI trailed 20-19 at halftime.
Udinski, Brimigion and Ramsey each fumbled the ball away in the first half.
"Our defense did a great job of creating turnovers," Speir said.
VMI also had several special-teams gaffes in the first half. Grant Clemons (Lord Botetourt) missed an extra-point kick and a 41-yard field-goal attempt. VMI also failed to score with a fake extra-point kick on a 2-point conversion attempt.
The special-teams woes continued in the second half.
On a Western Carolina punt late in the third quarter, the officials ruled that the ball hit VMI's Christopher Owens. Western Carolina's D.J. Thorpe recovered the ball. It was VMI's fourth fumble of the game, setting the stage for a field goal that extended the visitors' lead to 30-22.
"Our players say the ball didn't hit him. The official says he clearly saw that it did hit him," Wachenheim said.
Adams threw for 322 yards and three TDs for the Catamounts, who had 539 yards of total offense.
The visitors kept the ball for almost 37 minutes. The Catamounts were 8 of 16 on third down and 3 of 3 on fourth down.
"A big focus for us all week was trying to keep VMI's offense off the field," Speir said.
Ramsey (Salem) ran for three touchdowns, giving him a VMI-record 20 on the season. He broke the old mark of 17 that he shared with Thomas Haskins.
Ramsey rushed for 143 yards, giving him 1,078 yards on the year. He became VMI's first 1,000-yard rusher in 11 years.
