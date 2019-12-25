This was certainly an eventful year in athletics for Big South member Radford, Southern Conference member VMI and the area’s Division III colleges.
Radford won the Big South women's basketball tournament for the first time since 1996.
The VMI football team won four league games for the first time in 40 years.
Hollins won four straight basketball games for the first time ever.
Oh, and Abe Naff is no longer Ferrum's athletic director.
Here is a look at the top sports stories of 2019 at seven area colleges.
RADFORD
1. Women's basketball: Coach Mike McGuire's Highlanders advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1996 after sweeping the Big South regular-season and tournament titles. Radford finished 26-7 overall and 17-1 in league play. Big South tournament most valuable player Lydia Rivers joined Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer after the 2018-19 school year.
2. Raccuia resignation: Radford announced Joe Raccuia’s resignation as baseball coach in August, one day after athletic director Robert Lineburg had told The Roanoke Times that Raccuia had been placed on administrative leave. Raccuia, who said he was not asked to resign, led the Highlanders to 348 wins and to the only two NCAA tournament berths in the program’s history. He was replaced by former Virginia assistant Karl Kuhn.
3. Men's basketball: Ed Polite, Carlik Jones and the rest of the Highlanders tied for the Big South regular-season crown but lost in the league tournament final. Coach Mike Jones' team finished the 2018-19 season with 22 wins. The 2019-20 season already has a few highlights, with Radford winning at Big Ten member Northwestern and Javonte Green of the Boston Celtics becoming the first ex-Highlander to ever play in the NBA.
4. Women's soccer: The third-seeded Highlanders won the Big South tournament and reached the NCAAs for the second straight year. Radford finished 16-6.
5. Men's tennis: Fifth-seeded Radford won the Big South tournament and made the NCAAs for the first time since 2012. Radford knocked off No. 4 seed Presbyterian, No. 1 seed Gardner-Webb and No. 2 seed Campbell en route to the crown. Radford finished 17-7.
VMI
1. Football: The Keydets went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Southern Conference — their most overall wins since 2003 and their most wins in any league since 1979. VMI won at East Tennessee State in September to snap a streak of 27 straight losses to Division I foes. VMI snapped a 12-game losing streak in its rivalry with The Citadel. Scott Wachenheim earned SoCon coach of the year honors and a contract extension. Reece Udinski broke FCS records by completing his first 368 passes of the season without throwing an interception. Running back Alex Ramsey (Salem) earned FCS second-team All-America honors but entered the transfer portal.
2. Bubba bounces: Bubba Parham led the Southern Conference in scoring in the 2018-19 season with an average of 21.4 points but transferred to Georgia Tech after the school year.
3. Kent drafted: Zak Kent, who struck out a school-record 132 batters this year, was chosen by the Texas Rangers in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball draft. Kent, who opted to turn pro and skip his senior season, was the fourth-highest draft pick in the program's history.
4. Richards shines: Neal Richards was named the most outstanding wrestler of the Southern Conference tournament after winning the 174-pound weight class.
5. Garrett makes the bigs: Reed Garrett pitched in 13 games for the Detroit Tigers this year. He became the third ex-Keydet to ever appear in a Major League Baseball regular-season game. He plans to pitch in Japan next year.
FERRUM
1. Change in athletic directors: Abe Naff's reign as Ferrum athletic director ended after 15 years. His lawyers announced in October that he had filed a discrimination complaint against the college with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Attorneys John Fishwick Jr. and Carrol Ching stated in the news release that Naff was fired by Ferrum on June 28 at the age of 59. John Sutyak was recently named the new athletic director.
2. Wrestling: The Panthers went 11-2 in the regular season before winning their fourth straight Southeast Wrestling Conference tournament crown. The NCAA Div. III national championships were held at the Berglund Center, will Ferrum serving as the host school. Ferrum's Levi Englman and Mario Vasquez earned All-America honors at the tournament.
3. Wagner makes hall: Former Ferrum pitching great Billy Wagner was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.
4. Norton dies: Former Ferrum coach and athletic director Hank Norton, who won 244 games and four national championships as the Panthers football coach from 1960-93, died in January of a brain tumor at the age of 91.
5. All-American: Offensive lineman Jordan Patti (Staunton River) was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.
WASHINGTON AND LEE
1. Men's and women's basketball: The men's basketball team went 19-8 overall in the 2018-19 season — the most wins for that program in 20 years. The men's team had a winning ODAC record for the second straight year, which was the first time it accomplished that feat since the 1980s. The women's basketball team went 19-9, tying the program's single-season mark for wins. The women's team made the ODAC title game for the first time in nine years.
2. Women's cross country: After winning its fifth straight ODAC crown, the women's cross country squad won the NCAA South/Southeast Regional meet for the first time and advanced to the Division III national championships for the first time.
3. Men's and women's swimming: The women's swimming team won its 12th straight ODAC title and finished 10th at the NCAA championships. Ali MacQueen tied for third in the 100 butterfly at the NCAAs, while fellow All-American Emily Hageboeck took fifth in the 200 breaststroke. The men's swimming team won its fifth straight ODAC crown. All-American Patrick Sullivan took fifth in the 200 freestyle at the NCAAs.
4. Other ODAC titles: The women’s tennis team won its 17th straight ODAC crown, while women's lacrosse and men's tennis each won its 10th straight title. Men's cross country won its fifth straight crown. Men's indoor track and field won its third straight title. Men's soccer and women's golf each won its second straight title. The men's golf team, featuring All-American Brian Peccie, also won an ODAC crown. So did the men's lacrosse team.
5. Other NCAA tournament success: The men's soccer team beat North Carolina Wesleyan and Gettysburg in the NCAAs before falling to Tufts in overtime in the Sweet 16. The women's golf team tied for 11th at the NCAAs, with the men's golf team tying for 19th. The men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse and women's tennis teams each picked up a win in the NCAAs.
ROANOKE
1. The Mighty Quinn: Quinn Harlan took fourth in the women's 60 meters at the NCAA Division III championships, earning All-America honors for the second straight year.
2. Men's soccer: The Maroons reaped an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, advancing to the NCAAs for the first time in seven years. They fell to Swarthmore in the first round on penalty kicks, finishing with a 14-2-4 mark.
3. Men's and women's basketball: The men's basketball team went 19-8 overall and tied for third place in the ODAC with an 11-5 league mark. The women's squad went 18-10 overall, ending a run of back-to-back losing seasons.
4. Men's and women's swimming: Reilly Bird advanced to the NCAA Division III women's championships, becoming the first Maroon to ever swim in the national meet. On the men's side, Scott Thacker was named the ODAC coach of the year. Connor Kinkema was chosen the ODAC men's rookie of the meet after winning three titles.
5. Nauman exits: Kirk Nauman, who was the head coach of the men's and women's track and field and cross country teams, left in August for the same job at NCAA Division II member Southwest Minnesota State. He had guided the Maroons to 23 individual ODAC titles in his three-year reign.
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA
1. Changing leagues: The USA South announced this month it will add SVU as a full-sports member beginning in the summer of 2021. SVU recently concluded its first season as a football-only member of the ODAC. SVU belongs to the Capital Athletic Conference for most of its other sports.
2. Men's volleyball: The men's volleyball team became the first SVU squad in any sport to compete in an NCAA Division III tournament. The Knights swept the Continental Volleyball Conference regular-season and tournament titles — the school’s first two conference crowns in any sport since SVU joined NCAA Division III in 2012. The team went 23-4.
3. Women's basketball: The Knights went 21-6 overall in the 2018-19 season, breaking the school record for wins. They advanced to the Capital Athletic Conference title game. Second-team All-American Katie Garrish, the league player of the year, led Division III in double-doubles (22) and blocks (91). After the season, coach Adam Wardenburg decided to move from the women’s team to the men’s team.
4. Cross country/track and field: Baylee Mulitalo and Derek Blasko swept the shot put crowns at both the CAC indoor and outdoor championships, with Mulitalo earning CAC women's outdoor rookie of the year honors. Mike Myers and Jill Westman swept the individual crowns at the CAC cross country championships. Myers became the first Knight to advance to the Division III national cross country championships.
5. New athletic director: SVU promoted Deidra Dryden from associate athletic director to athletic director in July. Jason Lamb, who had been the AD, remains the men's lacrosse coach at the school.
HOLLINS
1. Basketball: Hollins enters its Dec. 30 game at Salem on a four-game winning streak — the longest winning streak in the program's history. The team beat W&L earlier this month to end an eight-game skid in the series. Three days later, Hollins won at Virginia Wesleyan to end a 26-game losing streak in that series. Hollins won only seven games overall last season but is 6-3 so far this season.
2. Volleyball: Hollins went 13-14, breaking the school record for most wins in a season.
3. Lacrosse: Hollins went 5-7, recording its most wins since 2001.
4. Skinner hired: Hollins hired Ned Skinner as its swimming coach in May. He served as the men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at Virginia Tech for 20 years before resigning last year.
5. Track and field debut: Hollins, which already had a cross country team, made its track and field debut at an indoor meet at Roanoke College earlier this month.
