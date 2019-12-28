When Marty Smith began this decade, he was a NASCAR reporter for ESPN's "SportsCenter" and "NASCAR Now."
After leaving the NASCAR beat, the Giles High School and Radford University graduate became even more prominent over the course of the decade — while still remaining true to his Southwest Virginia roots.
And that is why the ESPN reporter and host is The Roanoke Times' Person of the Decade among area sports figures.
"I'm so proud that an old mountain boy who grew up on a cattle farm playing ball with a bunch of farm boys had so many people give me opportunities," Smith said Friday in a phone interview from Atlanta, where he was covering the run-up to the College Football Playoff semifinal between LSU and Oklahoma.
Smith has interviewed everyone from Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Nick Saban to Tiger Woods over the course of the decade.
ESPN lost its rights to televise NASCAR Cup races after the 2014 season, but ESPN retained the Charlotte resident as a "SportsCenter" reporter for other sports. He soon became an integral part of ESPN's college football coverage, not only on "SportsCenter" but also on "College GameDay." He has hosted "College Football Live" and the SEC Network's "SEC Nation."
There were additional roles. A podcast he co-hosted with Ryan McGee blossomed into both an ESPN Radio show and an SEC Network program — "Marty and McGee."
ESPN even gave him his own interview program, "Marty Smith's America," which later turned into his own podcast.
But Smith, 43, never changed who he was — or how he sounded.
"It is very rare that someone with any accent isn't asked to try to lose it. I've never been asked that," Smith said. "A lot of people around this country who at least are vocal on social media think I'm faking it. They think I'm faking this. What they don't know is if they went to Pearisburg with me, they'd realize real quick I ain't faking it.
"I've always believed you can be both Southern and articulate at the same time. … That's one of the most beautiful things about this country, is that people come from different places and different accents. It's just that a Southern one's really rare on TV.
"I'm really fortunate, though, that I came in doing NASCAR. There was some authenticity in it that way. But I will say, when I got my very first college football assignment, don't think there weren't a whole lot of people going, 'Who the hell is this redneck?’"
But his accent is not the only way his roots shine through.
He became a best-selling author this year with his book "Never Settle: Sports, Family, and the American Soul." The book is not only about the famous folks he has interviewed but also about his upbringing in Pearisburg; his family; and his Giles High School football career.
Smith has addressed a Lane Stadium crowd about what attending Virginia Tech football games as a kid meant to him. He has served as Radford University's commencement speaker. He has crowed about the Radford baseball team on his radio show, and he has delivered an ode to then-retiring Tech coach Frank Beamer on ESPN.
"Not only am I proud of where I'm from, I want people to know where I'm from," he said. "I want people to know about the New River Valley. I want them to know that it's a beautiful place. I want them to know that even though I came from humble beginnings, I never, ever stopped dreaming. And I won't. I'm still dreaming.
"You can be anything you want to be in this life. You have to get a lot of breaks. You have to have a lot of people believe in you. You've got to work your pants off. But you can do it."
TV viewers have appreciated Smith's authenticity.
"I was just talking to a couple down in the lobby of my hotel here in Atlanta — LSU fans. … They had the Cajun accents and they said, 'We love seeing you because you're us. It's awesome that there's somebody on TV who's us,’" Smith said. "That's about the greatest endorsement you could possibly have."
He is even inspiring future broadcasters.
"I'm in the Southeastern Conference a lot, and students will say to me, 'Hey, man, you're my inspiration because I've got all these professors saying You're never going to make it sounding like that. And I tell them, Well, look at that guy,’" Smith said. "That matters to me so much. I tell them, 'Do not change.’
"Because if you are authentic and you are passionate, you can't be denied. And maybe that seems a little bit hokey, but I've lived it."
