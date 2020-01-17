Men’s basketball
Saturday
The Citadel at VMI
1 p.m. at Cameron Hall
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: The Citadel 6-10, 0-5 Southern Conference; VMI 5-14, 0-6.
Notes: VMI is on a seven-game skid, while The Citadel has lost five in a row. … The Citadel's Kaelon Harris is the SoCon player of the week. He had 32 points and 12 rebounds in a 73-71 loss at Wofford last weekend. He is averaging 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. … Former VMI coach Duggar Baucom is in his fifth season at the helm of the Bulldogs, who are averaging 81.9 points and allowing an average of 78.6 points. … VMI ranks second nationally in 3-pointers (11.1 per game) and 13th nationally in assists (16.7 apg). … The Citadel ranks fifth nationally in 3-pointers (10.6 per game). … Travis Evee averages 13.4 points for VMI. … The Citadel has lost its last six visits to VMI.
