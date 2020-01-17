VMI logo

Men’s basketball

Saturday

The Citadel at VMI

1 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: The Citadel 6-10, 0-5 Southern Conference; VMI 5-14, 0-6.

Notes: VMI is on a seven-game skid, while The Citadel has lost five in a row. … The Citadel's Kaelon Harris is the SoCon player of the week. He had 32 points and 12 rebounds in a 73-71 loss at Wofford last weekend. He is averaging 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. … Former VMI coach Duggar Baucom is in his fifth season at the helm of the Bulldogs, who are averaging 81.9 points and allowing an average of 78.6 points. … VMI ranks second nationally in 3-pointers (11.1 per game) and 13th nationally in assists (16.7 apg). … The Citadel ranks fifth nationally in 3-pointers (10.6 per game). … Travis Evee averages 13.4 points for VMI. … The Citadel has lost its last six visits to VMI.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

