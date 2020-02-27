The best college basketball player in Virginia most fans haven’t heard of

RADFORD — Carlik Jones never takes his eyes off the shot.
Jones has four buzzer-beating field goals during his time at Radford. They came from different spots on the floor and on different courts, but they all shared that final stare-down. Jones isn’t gloating when he follows his shot — he just wants to take it in.
“I cherish those moments,” Jones said in a recent interview with The Roanoke Times.
Jones is hoping to make a few more memories this season as the Highlanders sit one win away from locking up at least a share of a second straight Big South regular-season title. The Highlanders will be a top seed in next week’s conference tournament with eyes on a second NCAA tournament bid in three years.
They go into Thursday’s nationally televised game against Hampton riding a nine-game win streak — the program’s longest since 2008-09, and 19-9 overall record (14-2 Big South).
Jones, the preseason Big South player of the year is averaging 19.7 points , 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
It was at the Big South tournament two years ago when Jones burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman. His first buzzer-beater for the Highlanders was a 3-pointer in the tournament final against Liberty that put RU in the NCAA Tournament.
Last season, Jones had two buzzer-beaters in one game — one in regulation the other in overtime — against Hampton.
This year, the Highlanders trailed Charleston Southern at the Dedmon Center 67-65 with 1.4 seconds left. Jones caught the inbound pass running toward the baseline in the corner. All he had time for was to turn and shoot.
Jones buried the shot to tie the score, and Radford went on to win in overtime.
“It sounds crazy, but In my mind time does kind of slow down once the ball leaves my hand,” Jones said. “It’s like one of those movies you see on TV where they put it in slow motion. That’s really how it feels.”
‘I like how it turned out’
Growing up in Cincinnati, Jones says he dreamt of playing for one of the city's high-profile college programs — Cincinnati or Xavier.
The four-year varsity starter certainly built a resume. He earned back-to-back Division IV player of the year honors from the Cincinnati Enquirer at Aiken High School and was part of four division championships.
Jones saw coaches from both schools scouting various teams from Aiken's conference, but they never made serious efforts to build a relationship with him. Jones' slight 5-foot-9, 145-pound frame proved to be a major hangup.
It’s something that still bothers him to this day.
“I was overlooked,” Jones said. “They came to some games and stuff like that, but they never talked about an official visit or unofficial visit. … It kind of messed me up knowing I was one of the top players coming out of our city, but they still didn’t offer me.”
A few offers from nearby mid-majors, such as Kent State and Bowling Green, made offers, as well as some other smaller Division I schools.
But the school showing the most interest came from a place he Jones said he couldn't even find on a map.
“Honestly, I had never heard of Radford before,” he said.
Radford coach Mike Jones first contacted Carlik Jones before his senior season during an open gym at his high school. The relationship grew from there.
Former RU director of operations Matthew Futch, an Ohio native, had seen Carlik play. Mike Jones became a fixture at Carlik’s AAU games and landed a verbal commitment from him that November.
“We liked his game a lot, his competitiveness and IQ,” Mike Jones said. “Those are the things that make him different than everybody else. I know he’s trying to win. When you have one or more guys like that, it becomes a fire with the rest of the team.”
The biggest bump in the road for Carlik Jones ended up being his first year on campus when he struggled to qualify academically and had to redshirt during the 2016-17 season. He was allowed to practice and added 15 pounds of muscle during that year, but never got comfortable sitting out.
“They were all distraught, tough for the whole family,” Mike Jones said. “We just continued to talk to him and impress upon him this was the best thing that could happen to him.”
The evidence came one season later.
Carlik racked up Big South rookie of the week honors — tying a conference-record with seven overall — and was eventually named Big South freshman of the year. Then came the win over Liberty and a trip to the NCAAs.
“I haven’t really slowed down,” Carlik Jones said. “That whole year just kind of made me hungry. I was already hungry coming out of high school. … Then I redshirted that next year and it made me hungry to get back on the floor and show that I was ready.”
One more ride?
Jones has one year of eligibility remaining after this season, but if he graduates in the coming months — he could graduate in May or this summer — he would have plenty of options for the 2020-21 season.
Jones could be a solid addition for any major college program in need of a proven scorer. His improved range makes him even more attractive. He could also decide to leave school early to test the professional waters.
“I don’t think about that kind of stuff,” Carlik Jones said. “I’m focused on winning and thinking about the present.”
With a little prodding, Jones is a little more forthcoming about the topic.
“In my eyes, I’m very loyal to who is loyal to me,” Carlik Jones said. “Radford has been there for me, Coach Jones has always had my back. I feel I’m obligated to have his. He had my back when he didn’t have to.”
According to VerbalCommits.com, nearly 1,000 Division I student-athletes transferred in 2019, a list that included a number of high-profile players from the Big South.
High Point guard Jahaad Proctor, the Big South's No. 3 scorer last season, transferred to Purdue. The conference’s freshman of the year, Adam Flagler of Presbyterian, transferred to Baylor.
A more apt comparison in Jones’ case would be Charleston Southern’s Christian Keeling, who landed at North Carolina as a grad transfer. Keeling averaged 18.7 points as a redshirt junior in 2018-19 for CSU.
Mike Jones smiled when the topic came up. He will probably face similar questions in the months to come, but he’s comfortable speaking openly and honestly about the topic the same way he does with Carlik’s family.
“We’ve had conversations starting last summer about that with him, his mom and his dad,” Mike Jones said. “I can’t control if that’s what they want to do, they can do it. I want what’s best for Carlik. I think me and his family we all want the same thing — we want Carlik to be successful.”
Mike Jones would prefer that was at Radford for one more season where, if Carlik stayed healthy, he would likely rewrite a series of program records (career scoring, career assists, games played and career wins) and make the Highlanders heavy favorites in the Big South conference once again.
“In my eyes I have no reason to leave, as of right now,” Carlik Jones said. “I’m definitely coming back if the NBA and any kind of those things don’t work out."
