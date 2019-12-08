CHARLOTTE — Clemson is heading into the College Football Playoff on quite a roll.
The Tigers dominated Virginia 62-17 in the ACC championship game Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.
"We're playing our best football right now, and we're getting better every week," Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after the win.
The CFP participants were announced Sunday.
Defending national champ Clemson (13-0), ranked No. 3 by the CFP committee, will face No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) in a Dec. 28 semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona. No. 1 LSU (13-0) will meet No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the other semifinal on Dec. 28 in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
"I know we haven't played anybody all year, but hopefully we can get a chance to be somewhere in the top four," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said sarcastically after Saturday night's win.
The semifinal winners will meet for the national title in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
Even though the Tigers won the ACC title for the fifth straight year — and still have a bigger goal of winning another national crown — they exhibited plenty of joy after beating UVa.
"Our team does a really good job of enjoying the little things. And this isn't a little thing," Lawrence said Saturday night after the win. "Winning five ACC championships in a row is a big deal. And Coach Swinney has told us, 'Stop and smell the roses. Enjoy every moment.’ Because you keep looking ahead to what's next, you miss out on stuff like this. So we really wanted to enjoy it.
"And we understood that if we don't win this game, we don't have a chance at the playoffs. So there's a lot of excitement that comes with that, too."
Championship hats and T-shirts were distributed to players amid the on-field celebration.
"Where are the hats at?" Clemson players asked each other.
After winning their fifth straight league crown, the Tigers donned orange T-shirts that read, "ACC Football Champions: Purpo5e," with the number five taking the place of the letter s.
"Which shirts are medium?" some players asked as they sought out a size that would fit them.
As Swinney stood on a podium on the field, awaiting the trophy celebration, he grinned, clapped his hands and waved his hat at the crowd.
Clemson became the first FBS team to win five straight league titles since conference championship games debuted in 1992.
"To win our fifth ACC title game in a row and make college football history is really cool, and not something we set out to do," Swinney said later Saturday night. "We've just kind of been so busy trying to be our best day in and day out. And all of a sudden, you look up and we're in a situation like this."
Clemson broke the records for the most points (62), yards of total offense (621) and passing yards (408) in an ACC title game.
"A dominant performance," Swinney said.
The Tigers ran for 211 yards.
"We felt like we matched up well up front," Swinney said. "We felt like we could distort them a little bit with our scheme and hit some creases with [running back] Travis Etienne.
"We just ran our offense and took what was there. … We had some underneath throws that we took that we were able to get a lot of yards after the catch [with]. And then we went up top. So our play-action game was really good. But everything kind of came off our run game.
"The run game allowed us to set up some really explosive play-actions down the field."
Lawrence completed 16 of 22 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns.
"[The Cavaliers] did a lot of stuff with soft corners, a lot of Cover Three," Lawrence said. "They started switching it up probably the middle of the second quarter, played some more Cover Two, tried to press a little bit more. But I think our receivers did a really good job of recognizing different coverages and making good decisions on their routes."
Clemson receiver Tee Higgins was named the most valuable player of the game. He had nine catches for 182 yards and three TDs.
His most impressive reception was a sideline catch of a ball that was going out of bounds. Higgins dragged his toe on the field to keep one foot inbounds.
"We practice it almost every day," Higgins said. "Trevor … kind of threw it out of bounds a lot more than I thought he would, and I just kept a foot in."
Etienne rushed for 114 yards and one TD on 14 carries.
"Trying to get out [and run] east and west," Etienne said. "We felt they were really great north and south stopping the run. So we kind of wanted to get them on their toes, get them running."
UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins threw for 266 yards and ran for 58 yards.
"We knew this quarterback was not going to be an easy out," Swinney said. "We bent a little bit.
"But we settled in and eventually had a little run of [UVa] punts there, which allowed us to really stretch [the score] out because we were playing pretty efficiently on offense."
