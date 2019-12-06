VMI logo

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Stetson at VMI

1 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Stetson 5-5; VMI 3-7.

Notes: VMI beat Stetson in overtime last season. … Atlantic Sun member Stetson is coming off a 72-67 win over Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Bethune-Cookman. … Stetson won just seven games last season. … Former Marshall and Central Florida head coach Donnie Jones is in his first season at the helm of the Hatters.…  Rob Perry averages 14.9 points for Stetson. while freshman Kamdyn Curfman averages 11.5 points for the Keydets. … VMI has beaten only one Division I team so far this season. 

