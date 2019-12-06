Men’s Basketball
Saturday
Stetson at VMI
1 p.m. at Cameron Hall
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: Stetson 5-5; VMI 3-7.
Notes: VMI beat Stetson in overtime last season. … Atlantic Sun member Stetson is coming off a 72-67 win over Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Bethune-Cookman. … Stetson won just seven games last season. … Former Marshall and Central Florida head coach Donnie Jones is in his first season at the helm of the Hatters.… Rob Perry averages 14.9 points for Stetson. while freshman Kamdyn Curfman averages 11.5 points for the Keydets. … VMI has beaten only one Division I team so far this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.