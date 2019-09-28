HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Jack Pollard completed seven of nine passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard scoring strike to Coby Kirkland, and ran for 58 yards and a touchdown to lead the Washington and Lee football team to a 43-24 win over Hampden-Sydney on Saturday.
Alex Wertz ran for two TDs and caught a TD pass for the Generals (3-1, 2-0 ODAC), who won their third straight game. They led just 20-17 at halftime but scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to build a 40-17 cushion early in the fourth quarter.
Kaleb Smith (Franklin County) had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown and ran for another touchdown for the Tigers (1-3, 0-2). Clay Vick threw for 312 yards but was picked off three times.
Bridgewater 40, Southern Virginia 6
BUENA VISTA — Jay Scroggins completed 11 of 16 passes for 204 yards and three TDs to lead the Eagles (4-0, 2-0) to an ODAC win over the Knights (2-1, 1-1).
Akiva Wedge rushed for 144 yards on 25 carries for the Knights. Jackson Hatch made two field goals.
Randolph-Macon 31, Ferrum 10
FERRUM — Freshman QB Presley Egbers, making his first start, completed 15 of 22 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns with one interception to lead the Yellow Jackets (3-1, 2-0 ODAC) over the Panthers (1-2, 0-1).
Ferrum QB Titus Jones started in place of an injured Zack Clifford.
Brian Mann (Giles) ran for 84 yards on 23 carries and caught a TD pass for Ferrum.
JMU 45, Elon 10
ELON, N.C. — Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse ran for two scores each, part of James Madison’s six rushing touchdowns, as the No. 2 Dukes (4-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) rolled past No. 24 Elon (2-3, 1-1).
Ben DiNucci ran for a score and passed for 185 yards. Ethan Ratke broke a first-place tie for most career field goals at JMU with his 40th.
Fordham 23, Richmond 16
BRONX, N.Y. — Tim DeMorat threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score as Fordham (2-3) edged Richmond (1-3).
Albany 39, William and Mary 31
ALBANY, N.Y. — Jeff Undercuffler threw three touchdown passes and Albany scored 24 consecutive points in the second half before holding off a late rally to defeat the Tribe.
Albany (3-2, 1-0 CAA) trailed 24-15 with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter after William & Mary’s Hollis Mathis scored on a 56-yard run. The Great Danes punted on their next possession, then scored on each of their next four possessions to take a 39-24 lead.
After the Tribe (2-3, 0-1) scored on an 83-yard pass from backup quarterback Kilton Anderson to Kane Everson, the Tribe’s Alex Purviance recovered his team’s onside kick. The Tribe reached the 26-yard line before an incompletion, a sack and another incompletion left them facing fourth-and-16 from the 30. Josh Wynn intercepted Anderson in the end zone on the fourth-down play.
Liberty 17 New Mexico 10
LYNCHBURG — Stephen Calvert threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, Antonio Gandy-Golden caught six passes for 144 yards and Liberty defeated New Mexico (2-2).
Liberty (3-2) led 17-3 deep into the final period.
ECU 24, ODU 21
NORFOLK — Warren Saba blocked a punt for a touchdown, Horton Ahlers passed for two more and East Carolina held off Old Dominion (1-3).
Each team scored a field goal on its first possession, but the tide began to turn when Saba blocked a Bailey Cate punt and recovered the ball for a 4-yard touchdown.
A series later, Cate pinned the Pirates (3-2) back at the 4 with a 49-yard punt. Demetrius Mauney tore off a 21-yard run to kick off a 96-yard scoring march. Ahlers teamed with Blake Proehl on a 72-yard TD for a 17-3 halftime lead.
Florida A&M 30, Norfolk State 28
NORFOLK — Ryan Stanley threw for 293 yards and Terrell Jennings rushed for two touchdowns for Florida A&M (3-1, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).
Juwan Carter of Norfolk State (1-4, 0-1) cut the lead to 30-28 when he threw a strike to tight end Anthony Williams for a diving catch in the end zone with 1:08 remaining.
The Spartans attempted an onside kick, but the ball bounced out of bounds before traveling the required 10 yards.
OTHER GAMES
Shenandoah 26, Guilford 7
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ben Agostino completed 16 of 24 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown with one interception and Rashadeen Byrd carried the ball 14 times for 85 yards and a score as the Hornets (2-1, 1-1 ODAC) beat the Quakers (1-3, 0-2).
Emory & Henry 49, Bluefield 21
BLUEFIELD, W.Va.— Hunter Taylor hit Derrick Yates with three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score as the Wasps took down the Rams.
Taylor completed 18 of 33 passes for 280 yards and the three scores for Emory & Henry (1-2), which also got a short touchdown run from T.J. Tester (Staunton River).
Aidan Wilder went 19-for-40 for 308 yards and a touchdown and added two rushing touchdowns for Bluefield (0-4).
Virginia Union 16, Winston-Salem State 15
RICHMOND — Jefferson Souza kicked three field goals, including the game-winner with 21 seconds remaining in the game, to lift the Panthers (3-1, 1-0 CIAA) over the Rams (1-3, 0-1).
Khalid Morris completed 11 of 19 passes for 114 yards and one TD with one interception for Virginia Union.
Virginia State 31, Johnson C. Smith 15
ETTRICK — Cordelral Cook rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass as the Trojans (3-1, 1-0 CIAA) scored 31 unanswered points to down the Golden Bulls (1-3, 0-1).
Carson-Newman 42, UVa-Wise 7
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Derrick Evans rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes as the Eagles (2-1) scored 42 unanswered points to down the Cavaliers.
Garrett Cropp hit Marquis Braimer with a touchdown pass that gave UVa-Wise (1-3) an early lead.
LaGrange 50, Apprentice 13
NEWPORT NEWS — Shedrick Lindsey completed 13 of 27 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers (3-1) ran away from the Builders.
Trevon Hatch ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for Apprentice (2-1).
