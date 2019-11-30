LYNCHBURG — Frankie Hickson made it a senior day to remember for Liberty, rushing for a career-high 196 yards and a career-best four touchdowns to power the Flames to a 49-28 victory over New Mexico State (2-10) on Saturday.
Hickson’s effort vaulted him past Chip Smith (1974-76) and Lawrence Worthington (1994-96) into fourth place on Liberty’s all-time rushing list with 2,787 yards.
Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert completed 16 of 29 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, breaking his own school passing record set in 2017 by 29 yards with 3,392. He has thrown 26 touchdown passes and only five interceptions as the Flames (7-5) qualified for an FBS bowl game in their first season of eligibility
.
Charlotte 38, ODU 22
NORFOLK — Benny LeMay ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Charlotte beat Old Dominion.
LeMays’ 16-yard touchdown run for Charlotte (7-5, 5-3 C-USA) broke a 7-all tie. Aaron McAllister’s 9-yard scoring run early in the second made it 21-7 and Jonathan Cruz made a 36-yard field goal made it a 17-point lead at the break.
ODU (1-11, 0-8) closed to within 10 on Lala Davis’ 8-yard run to end a 10-play, 53-yard drive but the Monarchs never got closer.
Chris Reynolds completed 9 of 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 96 yards on 11 carries for the 49ers. Victor Tucker caught three passes for 118 yards and a score and Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass.
