GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brian Mann (Giles) ran for 144 yards and two TDs and the Ferrum Panthers won their season opener 55-7 over host Greensboro.
Zack Clifford (Glenvar) completed 10 of 17 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, and Frank Ross added two rushing touchdowns for the Panthers. Roshun Patterson returned an interception 82 yards for another Ferrum score.
Ferrum racked up 589 yards of total offense, 336 on the ground, while limiting Greensboro (0-2) to 182 yards of total offense.
W&L 42, Sewanee 7
LEXINGTON — The Generals (1-1) overcame a 7-0 halftime deficit by scoring 42 second-half points on the visiting Tigers (0-2).
Josh Breece scored two TDs while rushing for 83 yards on 16 carries, and Drew Richardson carried the ball 16 times for 131 yards and a score for W&L.
The Blue and White rushed for 498 of their 539 yards of total offense.
James Madison 63, Morgan State 12
HARRISONBURG — Ben DiNucci matched his career high with four touchdown passes and James Madison rolled.
DiNucci was 18-of-23 passing with 240 yards. After lofting a 9-yard pass over a defender and into the arms of Devin Ravenel for the game’s first score.
He threw for three scores in a 28-point second quarter: a 48-yarder to Brandon Polk on a post pattern, a swing pass to Jawon Hamilton that turned into a 50-yard score and a 19-yarder to running back Solomon Vanhorse.
Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for two touchdowns for the Dukes and backup quarterbacks Cole Johnson and Gage Moloney each passed for a TD.
The Dukes (2-1), ranked No. 2 in FCS had 507 yards of offense while their defense held the Bears (0-2)to 2 of 13 on third-down conversions.
Liberty 35, Buffalo 17
LYNCHBURG — Antonio Gandy-Golden caught two of Stephen Calvert’s four touchdown passes, and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze collected his first win with the host Flames.
Calvert was 23 of 30 for 325 yards passing, and Gandy-Golden finished with eight receptions for 174 yards that included many spectacular catches. Gandy-Golden made an over-the-shoulder, two-handed catch then jumped over his defender at the goal line for a 36-yard score in the second quarter.
On the Flames’ next series, he beat safety Tyrone Hill to the ball for a 30-yard catch, setting up Frankie Hickson’s 1-yard touchdown run one play later.
Gandy-Golden made a finger-tip catch around the Bulls 20-yard line, and then dragged two defenders with him into the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown, pushing the Flames (1-2) to a 35-10 lead late in the third quarter.
Matt Myers was 15-of-33 passing for 167 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes for Buffalo (1-2). Kevin Marks had 108 yards rushing on 18 carries.
William and Mary 38, Colgate 10
WILLIAMSBURG — Hollis Mathis had a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Owen Wright rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown and W&M controlled visiting Colgate.
Hollis led the Tribe (2-1) 80 yards on their opening possession, scoring on a 1-yard run. Colgate went three-and-out, and William and Mary followed with a field goal. After forcing another punt, Hollis threw a 27-yard TD to Jordan Lowery.
The score was set up when Hollis connected with Zach Burdick for a 49-yard reception. Colgate (0-3) got on the scoreboard when Malik Twyman ran it in from 2 yards out with 57 seconds left in the first half.
Chris Puzzi’s 21-yard field goal brought Colgate within 17-10 with 7:16 left in the third quarter, but on the ensuing kickoff, Bronson Yoder returned it 93 yards for a score and a two-touchdown lead and Colgate never threatened again.
Elon 42, Richmond 20
RICHMOND — Davis Cheek threw a career-high five touchdown passes to five different receivers, Shamari Wingard returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score and visiting Elon beat Richmond 42-20 in the CAA opener for both teams.
Cheek was 18 of 30 for 234 yards and Kortez Weeks gained 125 yards on eight catches as the Phoenix (2-1) outgained the Spiders 421-384.
Richmond’s Beau English scored on an 8-yard run and backup Joe Mancuso threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Keyston Fuller and an 8-yarder to Isaac Brown. The Spiders (1-2) threatened late, reaching the Elon 6 after Fuller’s 66-yard pass reception and run, but were stopped on downs with 6:49 to play.
Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk State 7
CONWAY, S.C. — CJ Marable had 151 all-purpose yards as Coastal Carolina (2-1) romped past Norfolk State in the first meeting between the schools.
Marable carried the ball 19 times for 101 yards and one score.
Juwan Carter threw for 56 yards and one score for the Spartans (1-2).
Hampton 41, Howard 20
CHICAGO — Jadakis Bonds caught two touchdown passes and ran for a third, and quarterback Deondre Francois threw for 217 yards and four TDs to lead the Pirates over the Bison in a game played at Soldier Field.
Bonds caught three passes for 75 yards and went for a 44-yard TD on his only carry of the game.
Division II/III
Shenandoah 35, N.C. Wesleyan 19
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Mario Wisdom and Rashadeen Byrd Jr. ran for two TDs each, and Byrd caught a TD pass to lead the Hornets (1-0) over the Bishops (1-1).
Ben Agostino completed 19 of 28 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown for Shenandoah. The Hornets’ starting quarterback, Ben Rhodenizer (Rockbridge County) completed 13 of 19 passes for 77 yards. He also threw an interception.
The Hornets picked off Wesleyan quarterback Donielle Totten a school-record five times.
Randolph-Macon 30, Averett 27
DANVILLE — Tre Frederick scored on a 33 yard run with 1:14 remaining to cap a 21-point fourth quarter, as the Yellow Jackets (1-1) overcame a 20-9 first half deficit to pick up a nonconference road win.
Frederic carried the ball 29 times for 198 yards with the one score.
Burke Estes completed 13 of 20 passes for 250 yards and three TDs with Jordan Forster catching two of them for Macon.
Jacob Wright completed 10 of 14 passes for 198 yards and a TD and ran for 69 yards and a score for the Cougars (1-1).
Hamdpen-Sydney 27, Christopher Newport 24, OT
NEWPORT NEWS —Clay Vick hit Dillon Costello with a 4-yard touchdown pass in overtime to lift the Tigers past the Captains.
Vick also had a rushing touchdown and Brendan Weinberg also returned an interception for a touchdown for Hampden-Sydney (1-1).
Brock Carnes’ 2-yard touchdown with 5:28 to play drew Christopher Newport (0-2) even and forced overtime.
Bridgewater 37, Stevenson 22
PIKESVILLE, Md. — Jay Scroggins tossed two touchdown passes and Demetreus Jalepes rushed for 154 yards and two more scores in the Eagles’ (2-0) win over the Mustangs.
Ryan Sedgwick threw two touchdown passes to Keenan Franz for Stevenson (1-1) in the loss.
Virginia State 35, UNC Pembroke 16
ETTRICK — Cordelral Cook and Darius Hagans each accounted for two touchdowns as the Trojans downed the Braves (1-1) on Saturday.
Cook had a short touchdown run and threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Hagans, who also had a 55-yard run for a score for Virginia State (1-1).
Lenoir-Rhyne 28, Virginia Union 11
RICHMOND — Dareke Young ran for two scores and caught a TD pass to lead the Division II eighth-ranked Bears (2-0) over the host Panthers (1-1).
Tabyus Taylor ran for a score and Jefferson Souza kicked a 27 yard field goal for Virginia Union.
Brevard-Apprentice canceled
BREVARD, N.C. — Due to inclement weather and player safety concerns, play in the game between Brevard College and Apprentice School was abandoned with 5:57 to play in the third quarter and will not be rescheduled.
Apprentice led 20-19 when play was halted.
Pikeville 48, Bluefield College 6
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Xondre Willis rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and Bowen Smith threw a pair of touchdown passes as the Bears (1-2) easily downed the visiting Rams (0-3).
