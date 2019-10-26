FERRUM — The Ferrum Panthers saw their 24-point third-quarter lead diminish to a field goal and needed a Roshun Patterson interception with 20 seconds to play to hang on for a 31-28 ODAC football victory on Saturday.
Zack Clifford (Glenvar) completed 16 of 27 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers (3-4, 2-3) and teammate Ryan Beidleman (Giles) caught a TD pass and ran for another.
Davis Pinkston was 17 for 32 for 236 yards and two touchdowns but threw four picks, two by Patterson.
Pinkston also ran for 89 yards on 11 carries and Kevin Adams caught two TD passes for the Knights (2-5, 1-5).
Rutgers 44, Liberty 34
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan had a career day, completing 15 of 21 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and adding 21 rushes for 118 yards and a touchdown to lead Rutgers past Liberty (5-3).
Isaih Pacheco ran for 107 yards and a score for the Scarlet Knights (2-6). It was the fourth time in his career he topped 100 yards.
Liberty running back Joshua Mack, who finished with 109 yards on 11 carries, had an 18-yard touchdown run after running through a gaping hole in Rutgers’ defense to give Liberty a 14-7 lead with 1:50 to go in the first quarter.
JMU 27, Towson 10
HARRISONBURG — Ben DiNucci passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns and the James Madison defense held Towson to 77 yards after the half.
Percy Agyei-Obese ran 20 times for 111 yards and a TD, and Brandon Polk caught eight passes for 121 yards and a TD. DiNucci finished 14 of 25 with an interception for the Dukes (8-1, 5-0 CAA), ranked second in the FCS Coaches Poll.
James Madison scored the final 20 points of the game. DiNucci’s 9-yard TD pass to Riley Stapleton gave the Dukes the lead for good at 14-10 and his 60-yard toss to Polk made it 21-10 late in the second quarter.
Ethan Ratke added a chip shot field goal before the end of the half and another in the third quarter to cap the scoring.
Tom Flacco was 18 of 32 for 210 yards, a TD and a pick for the Tigers (4-4, 1-3).
Richmond 35, Delaware 25
NEWARK, Del. — Aaron Dykes ran back two kickoff returns for touchdowns — the first time that has happened in Richmond history — and the Spiders knocked off Delaware.
Joe Mancuso rushed for two first-quarter TDs to put Richmond (4-4, 3-1 CAA) up 14-0 and added an insurance touchdown with a 63-yard pass to Keyston Fuller for the game’s final points late in the third quarter.
Dykes gathered in a kick at the goal line, broke a couple of tackles and raced for the score and a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. He was untouched on an 88-yard return in the second quarter for a 28-10 halftime lead.
Pat Kehoe passed 14 yards to Bryce De Maille to get the Blue Hens (4-4, 2-2), ranked 19th in the FCS coaches poll, to within 28-25 with 7:45 left in the third quarter.
Maine 34, William and Mary 25
ORONO, Maine — Joe Fagnano ran threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns and Maine beat William and Mary.
The Tribe built leads of 6-0 and 12-7 but couldn’t make them hold up. Receiver Earnest Edwards threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Jaquan Blair to give Maine (3-5, 1-3 CAA) a 7-6 lead. Later, Fagnano threw a 67-yard score to Edwards for a 14-12 lead Maine would never surrender.
Joe Fitzpatrick’s 1-yard run with 6:12 remaining before halftime made it 21-12. Then, on the second play of the second half, Fagnano threw a 64-yard TD pass to Blair for a 16-point lead. Blair caught four passes for 115 yards.
Hollis Mathis rushed 52 yards and scored three times for the Tribe (2-6, 0-4), but he struggled throwing the ball and completed just 4 of 22 pass attempts for 68 yards.
Owen Wright led William and Mary on the ground with 73 yards rushing on 13 carries.
FAU 41, ODU 3
NORFOLK — Chris Robison threw two touchdown passes as Florida Atlantic (2-2, 3-1 Conference USA) cruised past Old Dominion.
Messiah deWeaver had 134 yards passing for the Monarchs (1-3, 0-4) who were had just 204 total yards.
Hampton 56, Virginia-Lynchburg 6
HAMPTON — Former Virginia Tech running back Shai McKenzie ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and Deondre Francois threw three touchdown passes for Hampton (4-4).
Francois completed 16 of 23 passes for 135 yards.
Emory & Henry 41, Shenandoah 31
WINCHESTER — Hunter Taylor completed 13 of 28 passes for 247 yards and three TDs and ran for 119 yards on 11 carries, and the Wasps (5-2, 4-1 ODAC) held off a second-half comeback from the Hornets (4-3, 3-3).
Max Yates caught five balls for 141 yards and two scores for E&H, which led 31-10 at the half.
Grayson Overstreet (Staunton River) returned an interception 80 yards for a score and Da’von Keith scored on a 40 yard fumble return for the Wasps.
Chris Sonnenberg finished 34 of 62 with two TDs and four interceptions, and Samuel Adams ran for 102 yards and a score on 12 carries for Shenandoah.
Guilford 37, Hampden-Sydney 27
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Teddy Gassert threw for 131 yards and two scores, and Jermaine Russell and Tre Alexander caught two TD passes each, and Russell ran a kickoff back 98 yards for a score to lead the Quakers (2-5, 1-4 ODAC).
Cole Becker ran for 172 yards and two TDs on 35 carries, and Austin Murphy was 24 of 45 for 192 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (1-7, 0-6).
Christopher Newport 17, College of New Jersey 6
NEWPORT NEWS — Jack Anderson completed 20 of 21 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, and Nehemiah Harris ran for 97 yards and a score on 14 carries to lead the Captains (2-5, 2-2 NJAC) over the Lions (2-5, 2-2).
Huntingdon 41, Averett 35
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Michael Lambert completed 22 of 35 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns and Otis Porter had 194 yards and two TDs on 10 catches to lead the Hawks (5-2, 4-0 USA South).
The Cougars (5-2, 3-1) were led by Jacob Wright, who went 12 of 24 for 193 yards and three scores with two picks, and ran for 62 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Tapscott carried the ball 23 times for 133 yards for Averett.
No. 15 Bowie State 52, No. 25 Virginia Union 17
BOWIE, Md. — Ja’rome Johnson completed 23 of 28 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns, as the Bulldogs ran away from the Panthers in a battle of Division II top-25 teams as well as teams undefeated in CIAA play.
Detetri Morsell picked off Virginia Union quarterback Khalid Morris twice, including one that was returned for a touchdown for Bowie State (8-0, 5-0).
Khalid Morris threw for 217 yards and a touchdown and Xzavier Hines recovered a fumble for a touchdown that gave the Panthers (6-2, 4-1) an early 7-0 lead.
Virginia State 33, Lincoln (Pa.) 5
LINCOLN, Pa. — Darius Hagans had a pair of short touchdown runs and Jordan Davis hit Christian Nelson with a touchdown pass as the Trojans downed the host Lions (0-8, 0-3 CIAA).
Virginia State’s (6-2, 4-1) defense enjoyed a monster day, recording 15 sacks and picked off Lincoln quarterback Eban Jackson twice.
Apprentice School 48, Keystone 7
NEWPORT NEWS — Lawrence Reed ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries and Mason Tatum threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in the Builders’ big win over the Giants.
Devon Peacock and Zeke Ferguson hauled in touchdown passes and Cole Edwards added a touchdown run for Apprentice (5-1).
Tyler Layton hit Javier Tazza with a 38-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for Keystone (3-4).
No. 12 Wingate 45, UVa- Wise 13
WINGATE, N.C. — Shaw Crocker completed only 5 of 15 passes for 137 yards, but three were caught for touchdowns as the Bulldogs took care of the visiting Cavaliers (1-7, 0-6 SAC).
Nijere Peoples rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and Domineke McNeill added 108 yards and a score on 16 carries for Wingate (8-0, 5-0).
UVa-Wise QB Tanner Bernard connected on 23-of-38 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
Bluefield 57, Kentucky Christian 54
GRAYSON, Ky. — Tanner Griffith kicked a 42-yard field goal with six seconds remaining for the Rams (1-6, 2-1), who trailed for the most of the game and survived seven touchdown passes from Knights’ (2-6, 0-3) quarterback Josh Drucker.
Bluefield quarterback Aidan Wilder was intercepted four times, but scored four rushing touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring run. Tavis White also ran for 99 yards and a pair of scores for the Rams.
