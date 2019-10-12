HARRISONBURG — Ben DiNucci passed for three touchdowns, MJ Hampton returned an interception 83 yards for the winning score and James Madison rallied with a dominant fourth quarter to clip Villanova 38-24 on Saturday in a clash of two teams ranked in the top five of the FCS polls.
The second-ranked Dukes (6-1, 3-0 CAA) entered the fourth quarter trailing by a touchdown but scored three times and shut out the fifth-ranked Wildcats (6-1, 3-1) over the final 15 minutes. Villanova lost a fumble, had three passes picked off and missed a field goal in its last five possessions.
The backbreaker came with 10:48 remaining when Daniel Smith was driving Villanova to a second-and-6 at the 21. He threw to Changa Hodge on the right flat but Hamilton had a running start and snatched the ball away as it arrived.
At midfield he cut inside behind a key block from Dimitri Holloway to beat Smith and was in the clear for the winning score.
Smith finished with 387 yards passing. Hodge led all receivers with 134 yards and two TDs on eight catches.
DiNucci passed for 216 yards, Riley Stapleton caught two TD passes, Latrele Palmer gained 103 yards on eight carries with a touchdown.
Ferrum 45, Guilford 23
FERRUM — Zack Clifford (Glenvar) completed 16 of 25 passes for 238 yards and three TDs as the Panthers (2-3, 1-2 ODAC) picked up a win over the Quakers (1-5, 1-5, 0-4), their first conference win of the season.
Frank Ross ran for 115 yards and a score on 15 carries for Ferrum.
Emory & Henry 56, Southern Virginia 14
BUENA VISTA — Hunter Taylor threw three TD passes to Derrick Yates to lead the Wasps (3-2, 2-1 ODAC).
T.J. Tester (Staunton River) carried the ball 22 times for 141 yards and a touchdown and Grayson Overstreet (Staunton River) ran for two scores for E&H, while also making seven tackles on defense.
Davis Pinkston threw for one TD and ran for another for the Knights (2-3, 1-3).
Marshall 31, ODU 17
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Isaiah Green accounted for two first-half touchdowns, and Brenden Knox added a late score to help Marshall beat Old Dominion.
Knox, who finished with 104 yards rushing on 24 carries, had a 6-yard TD run with 3:55 remaining that capped a 10-play, nearly six-minute drive for Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Green was 19-of-31 passing for 175 yards with a 1-yard TD toss to Devin Miller. He also had 59 yards on the ground and a 17-yard touchdown run.
The Thundering Herd recorded eight sacks, matching the second-most in program history.
Willie Johnson’s only run, a 27-yarder into the end zone, stretched Marshall’s lead to 24-10 midway through the third quarter. Justin Rohrwasser returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards and Kesean Strong scored on a 24-yard run three plays later that pulled Old Dominion to 24-17.
Strong ran for 35 yards on three carries for the Monarchs (1-5, 0-2), who were held to just 83 yards rushing. Messiah deWeaver was 8-of-14 passing for 100 yards with a touchdown pass.
Richmond 24, Maine 17
ORONO, Maine — Joe Mancuso ran for two touchdowns and his 66-yard scoring pass to Keyston Fuller gave Richmond the lead for good.
The Black Bears led 10-7 at halftime to set up the decisive third quarter. Mancuso’s 1-yard TD plunge capped a 7-play, 79-yard drive with 6:22 left in the third.
As the quarter drew to a close, Maine regained the lead when Joe Fagnano threw an 87-yard TD pass to Andre Miller. Richmond (3-3, 1-1 CAA) pinned Maine at its own 1-yard line after a 68-yard punt by Jake Larson. Maine’s four-play, 99-yard drive took a little more than two minutes.
Following a short kickoff that Aaron Dykes returned 15 yards to Richmond’s 34-yard line, Mancuso connected with Fuller for a 21-17 advantage with 30 seconds left in the third.
Fuller finished 127 yards on three receptions.
Miller tallied 115 yards in receiving yards for Maine (2-4, 0-3).
Norfolk State 49, Howard 21
WASHINGTON — Juwan Carter passed for 375 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards and two more scores for Norfolk State.
Kevin Johnson’s 4-yard TD run and Carter’s 19-yard scoring strike to Da’Kendall James were sandwiched around a 14-yard TD run by Howard’s Dedrick Parson and the Spartans (2-5, 1-2 MEAC) led 14-7 after one quarter.
Josiah Crute pulled the Bison (1-6, 1-2) even at 14 with a 4-yard TD run. Norfolk State regained the lead on Carter’s 4-yard run, but Quinton Williams connected with Kyle Anthony for a 16-yard scoring strike and Howard evened the score at 21 with 2:12 left in the first half. Carter needed just three plays to put the Spartans on top for good, hitting Justin Smith for a 29-yard score and a 28-21 halftime lead.
Williams completed 11 of 23 passes for 122 yards with two interceptions. Parson finished with 119 yards on 20 carries.
Gardner-Webb 35, Hampton 27
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Kalen Whitlow threw three TD passes, including a game-winning 3-yard toss to Izaiah Gathings in the third quarter to spark Gardner-Webb.
Whitlow hit Jayln Cagle with a 45-yard score in the first quarter and Devron Harper for a 70-yard score in the second.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0 Big South) took a 28-24 lead after Gathings’ short touchdown grab. Evan Lomax connected on a 37-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter to cut the Hampton deficit to one, 28-27. Jordan Smith came on to fire a 38-yard scoring pass to Gathings to set the final score.
Deondre Francois was 29-of-51 passing for 357 yards for Hampton (3-3, 0-1). KeyRon Catlett had seven catches for 110 yards and Shai McKenzie 20 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Bridgewater 51, Hampden-Sydney 7
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Jay Scroggins completed 17 of 24 passes for 232 yards and three TDs, as the Eagles (5-0, 3-0 ODAC) scored 45 unanswered points against the Tigers (1-5, 0-4).
Bridgewater had seven different players score a touchdown, including one from Noah Beckley (Salem), and amassed 592 yards of total offense.
Randolph-Macon 35, Shenandoah 14
ASHLAND — Jordan Foster ran for 100 yards and two TDs on 14 carries as the Yellow Jackets (5-1, 4-0 ODAC) topped the Hornets to remain unbeaten in conference play.
Ben Agostino completed 23 of 44 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions, for Shenandoah (3-2, 2-2).
Averett 55, LaGrange 7
DANVILLE — Joshua Tapscott ran for three TDs and Jarrod Mosby caught three balls for 107 yards and two scores to lead the Cougars (4-1, 2-0 USA South) over the Panthers (2-3, 0-2).
Jacob Wright completed 16 of 22 passes for 263 yards and three TDs for Averett which had 501 yards of total offense.
Christopher Newport 34, William Paterson 10
NEWPORT NEWS — Making his first career start, freshman quarterback Xander Jedlick completed 13 of 18 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Captains to their first win of the season.
Jake Herzog ran an interception back 35 yards for an insurance touchdown for Christopher Newport (1-4, 1-1 NJAC).
Marcel Mason scored for William Paterson (2-3, 0-2).
Virginia Union 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 0
LINCOLN, Pa. — Khalid Morris connected on 13 of 22 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns and Tabyus Taylor added 95 yards rushing and two more scores as the Panthers rolled past the host Lions (0-6, 0-3).
Khalil Wright and Rodney McKay also scored touchdowns for Virginia Union (5-0, 3-0).
Virginia State 54, Elizabeth City State 21
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Virginia State pulled away with 27-point run starting in the second quarter, building a big enough enough lead to protect the Trojans (5-1) from a late surge from the Vikings (1-5).
The streak started with two running touchdowns from Darius Hagans. The 6-foot, 210-pound freshman has five TDs on the season.
Newberry 30, UVa-Wise 7
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Tylik Johnson, Cade Ruff and Brentley Allen each scored a rushing touchdown, and Alex Smith ran an interception back for a score as the Wolves scored 30 unanswered points to down the Cavaliers.
Garrett Cropp’s 3-yard scoring run gave UVa-Wise (1-5, 0-4) an early 7-0 lead before Newberry (2-4, 2-2) took command in the second quarter.
Reinhardt 45, Bluefield 14
WALESKA, Ga. — The Eagles, ranked No. 20 in the NAIA poll, rushed for 339 yards and five touchdowns as a team in their win over the Rams.
Trevae Cain scored twice, while Otis Odom, Montralius Mosely and M’Calun Lanier each found the end zone for Reinhardt (5-2, 2-0).
Aidan Wilder threw a touchdown pass and Xavier Freeman rushed for 80 yards and a score for Bluefield (1-5, 1-1).
