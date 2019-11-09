HARRISONBURG — Percy Agyei-Obese ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns and James Madison routed New Hampshire 54-16 on Saturday to clinch a share of the Colonial Athletic Association title.
The FCS second-ranked Dukes (9-1, 6-0), who also avenged last season’s 34-24 loss at New Hampshire (5-4, 4-2), now have a two-game lead over the Wildcats and Richmond (5-5, 4-2) with two regular-season games remaining. JMU hosts Richmond next Saturday.
Ben DiNucci completed 19 of 24 passes for 293 yards, threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Dukes. Agyei-Obese ran for a 24-yard touchdown in the second quarter and scored on 20- and 3-yard runs in the third. Backup quarterback Cole Johnson ran for a 33-yard TD late in the game.
Max Brosmer scored on a 1-yard run, Jason Hughes kicked a 40-yard field goal and the Wildcats led 10-3 with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter before the Dukes scored the next 41 points. Brosmer completed 12 of 21 passes for 101 yards.
Furman 60, VMI 21
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Devin Wynn rushed for 102 yards and scored five touchdowns as 10th-ranked Furman routed VMI.
Furman (No. 10 FCS, 7-3, 6-1 SoCon) outgained the Keydets 636-381.
The Paladins scored two touchdowns in each quarter. In addition to Wynn’s four touchdowns on the ground, Dominic Roberto ran for one, Jeff McElveen ran for another and Hamp Sisson threw two scoring passes.
Reece Udinski was 23 of 34 for 213 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for VMI (4-6, 3-4). Alex Ramsey (Salem) carried 20 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Wash. and Lee 28, Southern Virginia 7
LEXINGTON — Josh Breece became the General’s career rushing leader, as W&L (5-4, 4-3 ODAC) took a 21-0 halftime lead and ended a three-game losing streak with a win over the Knights (3-6, 2-6).
Breece, a junior, now has 3,559 career rushing yards in just 29 games, breaking the record held by Luke Heinsohn.
Drew Richardson ran for 100 yards and two TDs, and Alex Wertz and Breece rushed for a score each as the Generals ran for a total of 368 yards.
Colten Shurmway threw a touchdown pass to Matthew Johansson for Southern Virginia.
Ferrum 31, Hampden-Sydney 14
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Zack Clifford (Glenvar) completed 16 of 24 passes for 169 yards and two TDs and the Panthers (4-5, 3-4 ODAC) rode a 24 point second half to pick up a win over the Tigers (1-8, 0-7).
Taylor Brown (Jefferson Forest) reeled off a 65 yard touchdown run, Brian Mann (Giles) ran for a score and Ryan Beidleman (Giles) caught a TD pass for Ferrum, which amassed 412 yards of total offense.
Clay Vick completed 21 of 40 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions for H-SC.
Villanova 35, Richmond 28
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Nowooola Awopetu returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and T.D. Ayo-Durojaiye capped a rally with a 20-yard scoring run midway through the fourth quarter to lead Villanova over Richmond.
Dee Wil Barlee rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown and Daniel Smith ran for 105 yards and two scores for the Wildcats (7-3, 4-3 CAA).
Joe Mancuso threw two TD passes and ran for 89 yards and two scores for the Spiders (5-5, 4-2).
William and Mary 55, Rhode Island 19
WILLIAMSBURG — Hollis Mathis passed for a touchdown and rushed for two more as William and Mary set a school rushing record while clobbering Rhode Island (2-8, 0-6 CAA).
William and Mary (4-6, 2-4) scored seven rushing touchdowns by six different players in a school-record 462 yards on the ground. The previous record (453 yards) had stood since 1970.
Mathis, a freshman, was 5-of-10 passing for 118 yards. Bronson Yoder, also a frosh, led with 14 carries for 144 yards and a TD. Owen Wright added 126 yards and a TD.
Yoder also picked up 46 kickoff return yards, giving him 847 on the season, breaking the school’s single-season record of 817.
UTSA 24, ODU 23
NORFOLK — Lowell Narcisse threw an 11-yard TD pass to Carlos Strickland to tie, and Hunter Duplessis knocked in the winning extra point as UTSA rallied past Old Dominion.
Narcisse and the Roadrunners (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA) entered the fourth quarter down by 13 points but put together a pair of scoring drives that consumed 11 minutes off the clock.
UTSA quashed ODU’s hopes for an answering score when Clarence Hicks forced a fumble on a sack with 1:13 left to play.
Narcisse was 18-of-23 passing for 240 yards and a TD. Sincere McCormick rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Old Dominion freshman Hayden Wolff was 17 of 29 for 247 yards and a TD. He was also intercepted late in the first half.
Norfolk State 38, N.C. Central 21
DURHAM, N.C. — Juwan Carter threw two touchdown passes, Justin Smith had 106 yards receiving and a score and Norfolk State beat North Carolina Central.
Norfolk State (4-6, 3-3 MEAC) never trailed.
Half of Smith’s receiving yards came on a 53-yard touchdown catch from Carter for 10-0 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter.
Kevin Johnson’s 2-yard TD run made it a 17-7 lead. Early in the third, Davius Richard threw a 23-yard TD pass to Daeshawn Stephens to reduce the deficit to three, but they never got closer.
Richard threw for 384 yards and three scores for NC Central (4-6, 3-3). E.J. Hicks had 140 receiving yards on seven receptions.
Bridgewater 28, Randolph-Macon 21
BRIDGEWATER — Demetreus Jalepes ran for 168 yards and a score on 12 carries, including a 71 yard TD scamper, and Jay Scroggins threw two touchdown passes as the No. 23 Eagles (9-0, 7-0 ODAC) clinched the conference title with a win over the Yellow Jackets (7-2, 6-1).
Bridgewater earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs and set a program record with its 13th straight win
.
Macon quarterback Burke Estes completed 12 of 16 passes for 132 yards and a TD, and ran for a score.
Also for the Jackets, Tre Federick carried the ball 28 times for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Virginia State 27, Virginia Union 24, OT
ETTRICK — Nichol Woolfolk kicked a 34-yard field goal with no time on the clock in overtime to give the Trojans (8-2, 6-1 CIAA) a win over the Panthers (7-3, 5-2).
State’s Jevon LaPierre caught a 36 yard TD pass from Cordelral Cook with 1:27 left in regulation and Khalid Morris intercepted a pass with 40 seconds remaining to force the extra period.
Cook finished by completing 16 of 30 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown and ran for 104 yards on 16 carries.
Tabyus Taylor carried the ball 23 times for 103 yards and a touchdown and Bryan Epps returned a fumble 45 yards for a score for Union.
Emory & Henry 38, Guilford 22
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hunter Taylor threw three touchdown passes, completing 12 of 24 passes for 198 yards and ran for a score to lead the visiting Wasps (6-3, 5-2 ODAC).
T.J. Tester (Staunton River) rushed for 152 yards on 29 carries, and Grayson Overstreet (Staunton River) ran for a score for the Wasps, who had 416 yards of total offense.
Teddy Gassert completed 22 of 39 passes for 199 yards and two TDs for the Quakers (2-7, 1-6).
Rowan 27, C. Newport 23
NEWPORT NEWS — The Profs (3-6, 3-3 NJAC) put 20 points on the board in the third period and held on for a conference road win.
Mike Husni ran for three TDs and threw for one to lead Rowan.
For the Captains (2-7, 2-4) Jack Anderson completed 23 of 33 passes for 273 yards and two TDs, both going to Garrison Mayo. Nick Hunter caught eight balls for 113 yards.
UVa-Wise 21, Catawba 14
WISE — Lendon Redwine completed 17 of 33 passes for 206 yards and two TDs, and the Cavs (2-8, 1-7 South Atlantic Conference) snapped an eight-game losing streak and won a SAC game for the first time.
The Wise defense forced three turnovers by the Indians (1-9, 0-7) and made a stop on its own 20 yard line with 23 seconds remaining to secure the win.
Terrence Lambert ran for 88 yards on 19 carries and Kadarius Singleton and Jamal Fisher caught a touchdown pass each for the Cavs.
Brevard 10, Averett 9
BREVARD, N.C. — The Tornados (6-2, 4-2 USA South) drove 56 yards in 2:46 culminating with a Dalton Cole 36 yard touchdown pass to Blake Taylor with 52 seconds left in the game to pull off the come-from-behind win.
The Cougars (4-3, 4-2) had shut out the Tornados until a Stamati Damalos 35-yard field goal with 7:23 remaining made the score 9-3.
Cole Westbury had put Averett on top with field goals of 38, 39 and 31 yards.
Jacob Wright completed 16 of 32 passes for 156 yards and an interception and Chris Francis carried the ball 25 times for 113 yards for the Cougars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.