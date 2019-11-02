ASHLAND — Chris Vidal kicked three field goals, including the game-winning 38-yarder with two seconds left as ODAC leader Randolph-Macon edged visiting Washington and Lee 36-35 on Saturday.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Presley Egbers completed 23 of 35 passes for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and a score.
After Egbers’ second TD pass, Randolph Macon (7-1, 6-0) recovered an onside kick with 37 seconds left and drove in position for the game-winning field goal.
Josh Breece rushed for 195 yards on eight carries, including a pair of 75-yard touchdown runs that gave Washington and Lee (4-4, 3-3) a 28-19 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Shenandoah 49, Ferrum 31
FERRUM — Chris Sonnenberg connected on 21 of 27 passes for 393 yards and six touchdowns as the Hornets downed the Panthers on senior day at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Casey Stewart caught seven passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns and Brant Butler added 124 yards on three catches and two scores for Shenandoah (5-3, 3-4 ODAC).
Zack Clifford (Glenvar) completed 18 of 34 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns for Ferrum (3-5, 2-4). He also ran for a score.
Ryan Beidleman (Giles) and Chris Baker caught TD passes for Ferrum.
Southern Virginia 30, Guilford 17
BUENA VISTA — Davis Pinkston threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and Neil Davis ran back a game-saving interception 100 yards for a touchdown in the Knights’ win over the Quakers.
Pinkston found Josh Newman for both touchdown passes and also scored on the ground for Southern Virginia (3-5, 2-5), which led 23-3 at halftime.
Guilford (2-6, 1-5) got a touchdown pass from Teddy Gassert and a short touchdown run from Shanaan McKoy.
William and Mary 31, Elon 29, 5OT
ELON, N.C. — Owen Wright ran into the end zone in the fifth overtime to lift William and Mary over Elon.
In the final OT, quarterback Hollis Mathis ran the ball then pitched it to Wright, who ran untouched to complete the two-point play. Elon’s Davis Cheek threw an incomplete pass in the end zone to end the game.
Wright ran for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Mathis threw for 176 yards and a score. Donavyn Lester added a pair of touchdown runs for the Tribe (3-6, 1-4 CAA), who committed a turnover and missed two field goals in OT.
Skyler Davis made three second-half field goals for Elon (4-5, 3-3), but missed three attempts in overtime.
FIU 24, ODU 17
MIAMI — James Morgan threw for 252 yards and Napoleon Maxwell rushed for 83 yards and a score as Florida International battled to beat Old Dominion.
FIU (5-4, 3-3 Conference USA) led 16-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Morgan ran in from the 1 to go up 24-10 with 6:17 remaining. ODU (1-8, 0-5) marched 65 yards in 10 plays to close within a touchdown after Lala Davis scored from the 10 with 2:54 left.
Olin Cushion III picked off a Hayden Wolff pass to secure the win.
Liberty 63, UMass 21
AMHERST, Mass. — Stephen Calvert passed for 474 yards and four TDs and Frankie Hickson added three scoring runs as Liberty (6-3) overpowered Massachusetts (1-8) in a game between independent programs.
Hickson, who finished with 99 yards on 14 carries, had two third-quarter TD runs for Liberty. Calvert connected on 20 of 27 passes without an interception. Antonio Gandy-Golden had six catches for 137 yards.
Richmond 30,
Stony Brook 10
RICHMOND — Joe Mancuso threw two TD passes to Keyston Fuller and ran for two scores as Richmond beat Stony Brook.
Mancuso’s 10-yard TD run put the Spiders up 6-3 and the redshirt junior hit Fuller on a 40-yard bomb on the next possession. Richmond led 20-10 at halftime after Mancuso’s 3-yard TD pass to Fuller.
Mancuso finished 23 of 30 for 318 yards passing with an interception.
Charlie Fessler caught a career-high 11 passes for 147 yards for the Spiders (5-4, 4-1 CAA), who outgained the Seawolves 470-288 .
The Seawolves (5-4, 2-3) scored on Tyquell Fields’ second-quarter 57-yard pass to Delante Hellams Jr.
Hampton 40, Presbyterian 17
HAMPTON — Deondre Francois threw two TD passes and Shai McKenzie ran for 152 yards and a score as Hampton (5-4, 1-2) pulled away from Presbyterian (0-9, 0-4) to post its first Big South victory of the season.
Presbyterian pulled within 20-17 on a 1-yard TD run by Brandon Thompson midway through the third quarter, but the Blue Hose would not score again.
Norfolk State 48, Morgan State 0
NORFOLK — Juwan Carter threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in Norfolk State’s rout of Morgan State.
The Spartans (3-6, 2-3 MEAC) avenged last season’s loss to Morgan State (1-8, 1-5), their first loss to the Bears since 2006.
Carter hit Da’Kendall James with an 80-yard TD pass on the Spartans’ second play from scrimmage, added a 25-yard TD pass to Justin Smith and capped the first half with a 14-yard TD run for a 31-0 lead.
No. 25 Bridgewater 35, Emory & Henry 3
EMORY — Quarterback Jay Scroggins went 16-for-30 for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles (8-0, 6-0) inched closer to their first ODAC title since 2005 in their big win over the host Wasps.
Devonte Smith hauled in five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while the Bridgewater defense held Emory & Henry (5-3, 4-2) to 190 yards of total offense.
Virginia Union 26, Elizabeth City State 19
RICHMOND — Hakeem Holland caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Khalid Morris with 2:22 remaining in the game and the Panthers (7-2, 5-1 CIAA) held on to beat the Vikings (2-7, 2-4).
Morris completed 15 of 28 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score.
Tabyus Taylor ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries and Desmond Smith hauled in a TD pass for Virginia Union.
Virginia State 28, Chowan 21
MURFREESBORO, N.C. — Deme Strickland ran for 112 yards and a score on 12 carries and Cordelral Cook added 78 yards on 18 carries as the Trojans (7-2, 5-1 CIAA) gained 284 yards on the ground in a win over the Hawks (2-7, 1-5).
Cook also threw for 113 yards and Darius Hagans ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Virginia State led by two touchdowns going in to the fourth quarter.
Averett 31, Maryville 13
DANVILLE — Jacob Wright completed 15 of 22 passes for 151 yards and two TDs as the Cougars (6-2, 4-1 USA South) topped the visiting Scots (2-6, 2-3).
Joshua Tapscott ran for two scores, and Jarrod Mosby and Chase Nixon each caught a touchdown pass for Averett.
Salisbury 51, Christopher Newport 0
SALISBURY, Md. — The Division III 10th-ranked Sea Gulls (7-0, 4-0 NJAC) put up 598 yards of total offense in a rout of the Captains (2-6, 2-3).
Limestone 27, UVa-Wise 6
WISE — Mykael Anderson caught a touchdown pass from Lendon Redwine in the fourth quarter as the only points the Cavs (1-8, 0-7 South Atlantic Conf.) could muster in a loss to the Vikings (3-6, 2-4).
Wise was held to 86 total rushing yards, compared to 184 for Limestone.
Quincy 49, Apprentice 3
QUINCY, Ill. — The Hawks (4-5) amassed 517 yards of total offense in topping the Builders (5-2).
Lawrence Reed ran for 94 yards on 24 carries and Jeremiah Morgan hit a 27-yard field goal for Apprentice.
St. Andrews 70, Bluefield 54
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Kacey Otto threw two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Knights outscored the Rams.
Jermaine Trotman Jr. added a pair of rushing touchdowns and Dashaun Ferguson added a touchdown pass for St. Andrews (4-4, 4-1).
Aidan Wilder led Bluefield (2-6, 2-2) by completing 29 of 51 passes for 456 yards and five touchdowns, three of which were hauled in by Lowell Patron Jr., who caught nine passes for 205 yards for the Rams.
