Southern Virginia University has finally found a conference that wants it for both football and basketball.
The USA South Athletic Conference announced Wednesday it will add SVU as a full-sports member beginning in the summer of 2021.
SVU recently concluded its first season as a football-only member of the ODAC, having formerly been a football-only member of the New Jersey Athletic Conference for five seasons and a football independent before that.
The NCAA Division III school belongs to the Capital Athletic Conference for most of its other sports, including men’s and women’s basketball.
SVU athletic director Deidra Dryden said her school has been taking with the USA South for a little over a year.
“We’ve been looking for a while for a conference where the majority of our sports could compete,” Dryden said. “It’s really cool to create conference rivalries and relationships like that when almost everyone is in the same conference.
“This will have 90% of our athletes in the same conference, and it’s just a really good fit. … They’re similar private institutions as us and also very similar in size.”
Knights football coach Edwin Mulitalo said it was “a great day” for SVU.
“I’m excited that all our sports will be in that conference, which will provide a healthy, competitive environment for all our sports,” Mulitalo said.
SVU will remain in the CAC and ODAC for the 2020-21 school year before moving to the USA South.
The Buena Vista school becomes the third USA South member from the commonwealth, joining Averett and Mary Baldwin. Ferrum used to belong to the USA South but jumped to the ODAC in the summer of 2018.
“The fact that [the Knights] were in our footprint already, that was an important one,” USA South commissioner Tom Hart said of his league’s interest in SVU. “Institutions that are going to be going to Mary Baldwin actually have to travel further than where they have to in Buena Vista.”
The far-flung USA South currently has eight football members spanning five states — Averett (Virginia); Huntingdon (Alabama); LaGrange (Georgia); Maryville (Tennessee); and North Carolina Wesleyan, Greensboro, Methodist and Brevard in North Carolina.
The addition of SVU means USA South football programs will need to find only two nonleague foes each year instead of three.
“It’s pretty easy to find [nonleague] games the first two weeks of the season. It’s that third and fourth week when things dry up considerably,” Hart said. “Having nine members, that’s going to assist scheduling.”
The USA South currently has 13 men’s basketball members — the eight football schools plus Berea (Kentucky); Covenant (Tennessee); Pfeiffer and William Peace (North Carolina); and Piedmont (Georgia).
The league will grow to 15 men’s basketball members in the 2021-22 school year. Not only is SVU coming aboard, but Mary Baldwin will be adding varsity men’s basketball that season.
The USA South currently has 18 women’s basketball members — the 13 men’s basketball members plus Wesleyan and Agnes Scott (Georgia); Meredith and Salem (North Carolina); and Mary Baldwin.
But Dryden likes the fact that the league already has East and West divisions for men’s and women’s basketball and some other sports.
SVU’s decision is another blow to the ever-shrinking Capital Athletic Conference, which includes Virginia members Christopher Newport and Mary Washington.
The CAC had 10 members as recently as the 2017-18 school year, but Marymount and Wesley left in the summer of 2018. The CAC had eight members in the 2018-19 school year, but Frostburg State and Penn State-Harrisburg left last summer.
Those exits left the CAC with just six members for this school year.
SVU will be one of just five CAC members in the 2020-21 school year because York will be changing leagues next summer. But the CAC does get to keep its automatic NCAA playoff bids this school year and next because of an NCAA grace period.
Southern Virginia has belonged to the CAC since the 2013-14 school year.
The ODAC will drop to eight football members, so its football programs will need to find three nonleague foes instead of two.
ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said his league has no plans to find a football replacement for SVU.
“There’s really very few options out there,” he said.
Mulitalo has liked being in the ODAC, which has seven other Virginia football schools.
“We’re going to miss those regional games,” Mulitalo said. “We would like our nonconference games to be ODAC [schools in the future].”
The USA South sponsors nine men’s sports and nine women’s sports. Unlike the CAC, it does not sponsor field hockey, men’s swimming or women’s swimming, so SVU is looking for a new conference home for those three teams.
SVU men’s volleyball will remain in the Continental Volleyball Conference, while SVU wrestling will remain an independent.
