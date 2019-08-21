RADFORD — The Radford athletic department has called a press conference for 2:15 p.m. Thursday at which it is expected to introduce its new baseball coach.
Karl Kuhn, pitching coach at Virginia for the past 16 seasons, has emerged as the choice to succeed Joe Raccuia, who resigned last week after being placed on administrative leave earlier in the summer.
A source close to the situation said Wednesday night that contract matters were still being discussed but there was no indication that anybody but Kuhn was being considered.
Kuhn, a 1992 graduate of the University of Florida, was the associate head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock from 1997 until 2003, when he joined a Virginia staff headed by first-year head coach Brian O’Connor.
Since then, Virginia has posted 16 consecutive winning seasons and made 14 NCAA tournament appearances — including four trips to the College World Series. That was capped by a national championship in 2015.
In 2014, Kuhn had been named national pitching coach of the year by Collegiate Baseball.
He has tutored a number of pitchers who reached the major leagues, including Sean Doolittle of the Washington Nationals.
Raccuia had served as Radford’s coach for 12 seasons before his departure.