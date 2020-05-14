The Southern Conference announced Thursday some cost-cutting moves for the 2020-21 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Only four teams will advance to the SoCon tournaments in baseball, men's and women's soccer, softball, volleyball and men's and women's tennis. SoCon member VMI has teams in only three of those sports (baseball and men's and women's soccer).
Three-game series against fellow SoCon baseball teams must be completed in two days, not three. So there will be more doubleheaders.
The salaries of the 10 full-time staff members in the SoCon office will be frozen for the 2020-21 school year. The league will not fill a paid intern position. The position of creative services director will go unfilled as well, at least for now.
The league's football and basketball media days will be done virtually.
The 54-hole SoCon men's and women's golf championships will be held over two days, not three. VMI does not have golf teams.
The league also plans to cut costs in other ways.
“These are not easy decisions to make but are necessary given the unprecedented circumstances," SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus said in a news release.
