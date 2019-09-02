BUENA VISTA — The Southern Virginia football team does not have a new head coach.
It just looks that way.
Former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Edwin Mulitalo, who is entering his second season at the helm of the Knights, underwent gastric sleeve surgery in July 2018 in an effort to improve his health.
He said he weighed 430 pounds before the stomach-reducing operation but is now down to 260 pounds — the slimmest he has been since high school.
"I never knew how it feels to be smaller. I've been big all my adult life," Mulitalo, 44, said. "My wife says I'm like a different person. When we got married, I was a senior in college. So she's never [before] been able to hug me and touch her hands around me."
Mulitalo weighs about 80 pounds less than he did when he played in the NFL.
"I got big-timed by all my buddies [when he saw his former Ravens teammates in March]," Mulitalo said. "I saw Michael McCrary and was like, 'What's up, man?’ He kept walking. He didn't even recognize me."
Mulitalo's charges are impressed with his new physique.
"It looks like he's ready to play with us. He's in great shape," running back Akiva Wedge said. "I came in [last month] and didn't realize. I was like, "Is that a player?’"
Mulitalo's weight is not the only big change with the program.
The Knights, formerly a football-only member of the New Jersey Athletic Conference, have joined the ODAC as a football-only member.
"We get to play teams in our region," Mulitalo said. "It's kind of a pride thing. You're invited to the ball.
"Not having to travel the night before and being on the bus for seven, eight, nine hours, it's going to help us."
Southern Virginia, which has suffered five straight losing seasons, has been picked last in the nine-team ODAC in the preseason coaches poll.
"Every opponent will be new to us. It falls a lot on our coaches, if we can prepare our guys," Mulitalo said.
SVU returns six starters on offense and seven on defense from a team that went 3-7 overall and 2-7 in the NJAC last year. The team will open the season at home Saturday against former NJAC rival Montclair State.
The Knights averaged just 11.8 points and 97.2 yards passing with their spread offense last season.
"I'm hoping we do more with the pass because we have more weapons," Mulitalo said.
Tate Briggs, who threw for 801 yards last year, did not return to the university.
The No. 1 quarterback this year is Tyler Callens, a 24-year-old junior from Texas who has already served a two-year Latter-Day Saints mission.
He completed eight of 15 passes for 113 yards and also ran for 92 yards last season, which was his first year at SVU. He came off the bench to throw the game-winning touchdown pass against William Paterson last November and started in a loss to The College of New Jersey in the regular-season finale.
"I'll probably have the chance to run it a little bit more," Callens said. "Tate ran the ball well, but maybe some more designed quarterback-run-type plays [this year]."
Callens missed the early part of preseason practice with a back injury, so Mulitalo isn't sure if he will play Saturday. Mulitalo, whose team has a bye week next week, is more concerned that Callens is ready for the ODAC opener against Hampden-Sydney on Sept. 21.
If Callens does not play Saturday, the QB will be newcomer Davis Pinkston, a transfer from a California junior college.
"He looks kind of like a linebacker," Mulitalo said.
The ground game will once again feature Wedge, who rushed for 1,032 yards and six touchdowns as a junior last year. He earned All-NJAC first-team honors.
"He's super quick," Callens said.
Unlike most SVU students, Wedge is not a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Maryland native, who began his college career at NJAC member Wesley, is in his third year at SVU.
"This is the perfect opportunity for me to grow," Wedge said. "It was just an opportunity to get a different experience and see different things."
The Knights allowed an average of 27.0 points last year.
"One thing that killed us is … the last 1-2 minutes of the game, of the half, they always seemed to get some lucky play or something happened that kind of put a damper on things," said free safety Neil Davis, a Utah native who made the All-NJAC first team last year. "That's one thing we'll crack down on for sure."
Most ODAC offenses are pass-heavy, so Mulitalo said he has tried to recruit more pass rushers.
Davis is one of three returning starters in the secondary.
"We know that we're going into an Air Raid conference," Mulitalo said. "I have confidence in our defense."
