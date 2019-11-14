Michael Singleton of Washington and Lee has been named the ODAC men's soccer coach of the year for third time.
Singleton led the 11th-ranked Generals (15-2-3) to the ODAC title.
The All-ODAC first team includes W&L's Oliver Dolberg (three goals, one assist), Seth Chapman (three goals), Jack Rawlins (three goals, two assists), Michael Nyc (51 saves) and Samuel Bass (six goals, five assists) and Roanoke's Tim Leuenberger (six goals, two assists).
The second team includes W&L's Harry Pinkerton (five goals, six assists) and Roanoke's Dylan Berk (four goals, three assists) and Zach Behe (56 saves).
The third team includes W&L's Jack Parham (two goals, two assists) and Erick Recke (one goal, two assists) and five Roanoke players — Isaac Wolf, a Hidden Valley graduate with six goals and four assists; Joe Carman, a Blacksburg graduate with one goal; Liam Camilleri (seven goals, four assists); Alec Taitague (two goals, one assist); and Chris Jerrild (one assist).
