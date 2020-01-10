Roanoke College logo
Courtesy Roanoke College

Men’s basketball

Saturday

Shenandoah at Roanoke

2 p.m. at Cregger Center

Records: Shenandoah 5-8, 2-2 ODAC; Roanoke 9-4, 3-1.

Notes: The Maroons, who are tied for third in the ODAC, have won six straight games. … Roanoke has won 23 of the 26 meetings in the series, with the Hornets' last win having come in January 2014. … Christopher Chaney averages 17.1 points for the Hornets, while Tripp Greene averages 11.5 points for Roanoke. … Shenandoah's Jaylen Williams and Davion Roberts suffered season-ending knee injuries in the first four games of the season. 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments