Men’s basketball
Saturday
Shenandoah at Roanoke
2 p.m. at Cregger Center
Records: Shenandoah 5-8, 2-2 ODAC; Roanoke 9-4, 3-1.
Notes: The Maroons, who are tied for third in the ODAC, have won six straight games. … Roanoke has won 23 of the 26 meetings in the series, with the Hornets' last win having come in January 2014. … Christopher Chaney averages 17.1 points for the Hornets, while Tripp Greene averages 11.5 points for Roanoke. … Shenandoah's Jaylen Williams and Davion Roberts suffered season-ending knee injuries in the first four games of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.