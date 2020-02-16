The SEC has three teams that should be locks for the NCAA Tournament.
The rest of the conference may have some work to do.
No. 11 Auburn (22-3) climbed as high as No. 5 in The AP Top 25 and was among the top 16 seeds in the NCAA’s preliminary rankings earlier this month. The Tigers have lost just three times in their follow-up to the 2019 Final Four run.
No. 12 Kentucky (20-5) was No. 1 early in the season, among the initial NCAA top 16, and has won eight of nine.
No. 25 LSU (18-7) has slipped up lately with three losses in four games, but still should be in the field of 68, barring a late-season collapse.
Then things get interesting.
Florida (16-9) bounced back from losing four of six by beating Texas A&M and Vanderbilt last week. The Gators have a tough road ahead, though, with Arkansas, Kentucky (twice) and LSU still left on the schedule.
Reigning national champions Virginia (17-7), 9-5 ACC) survived what could have been a debilitating loss by beating North Carolina by two — yes, the Tar Heels have fallen that far — and have some resume-building potential, with No. 7 Duke and No. 5 Louisville coming up.
Creighton (20-6, 9-4 Big East): Seven wins in eight games, including over No. 10 Seton Hall, has Greg McDermott’s team in good shape.
Rutgers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten): The Scarlet Knights’ run toward their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1991 got a nice bump with a win over Illinois on Saturday.
ACC/TOP 25 MEN
Boston College 71, N.C. State 68
BOSTON — Derryck Thornton had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists for Boston College (13-13, 7-8 ACC) .
Nik Popovic added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jairus Hamilton scored 11 for Boston College (13-13, 7-8 ACC), which has won four of its last seven.
Devon Daniels had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead N.C. State (16-9, 7-7). C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems each scored 15 points, and C.J. Funderburk 10.
No. 4 San Diego St. 72, Boise State 55
BOISE, Idaho —
Malachi Flynn scored 22 points and dished out six assists to keep San Diego State (26-0, 15-0 Mountain West) undefeated.
Justinian Jessup led the Broncos (17-10, 9-6) with 22 points.
No. 15 Villanova 76, Temple 56
PHILADELPHIA —
Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 29 points and Jermaine Samuels added 13 points for Villanova (19-6).
Quinton Rose scored 22 points and Nate Pierre-Louis had 16 for Temple (13-12).
No. 21 Iowa 58, Minnesota 55
MINNEAPOLIS —
Luka Garza had 24 points
in an Iowa (18-8, 9-6) road win. The highest-scoring team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes were held to a season-low 58 points.
Daniel Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota (12-12, 6-8) .
Local WOMEN
W&L 82, Virginia Wesleyan 38
VIRGINIA BEACH — The Generals scored 16 of the game’s first 20 points and never looked back as they cruised past the Marlins in ODAC play on Sunday afternoon.
Washington and Lee (17-7, 14-3) posted four players in double figures, led by Megan Horn with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Erin Hughes added 11 points and Kathryn Vandiver and Kate Groninger chimed in with 10 points apiece.
Lindsey Hicks led Virginia Wesleyan (5-19, 3-14) with 15 points in the loss.
Late Saturday
No. 2 Gonzaga 89, Pepperdine 77
MALIBU, Calif. —
Filip Petrusev
had 27 points and 12 rebounds for
the Bulldogs (26-1, 11-0 West Coast Conference).
Colbey Ross scored 23 points and Kameron Edwards had 22 for Pepperdine (14-13, 7-6).
Providence 75, No. 10 Seton Hall 71
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Alpha Diallo scored a career-high 35 points .
The Pirates (18-7, 11-2 Big East) got 27 points from Myles Powell, while Quincy McKnight added 14 points, though he was just 1 -for -8 from the field.
The Friars (14-12, 7-6) stormed to a 20-2 lead and led by as many as 25 points in the first half. The Pirates regrouped behind a 12-2 run to pull within 41-27 at halftime.
No. 16 Colorado 69, Oregon State 47
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Colorado’s Tyler
Bey had 21 points and 15 rebounds for No. 16 Colorado (20-6, 9-4 Pac-12).
Ethan Thompson led the Beavers (15-10, 5-8) with 17 points.
