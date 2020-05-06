Eades

Mike Eades (right) listens to then-Michigan coach John Beilien argue a call in a 2013 game. Eades is giving up refereeing to become the coordinator of officials for the SEC and four other leagues.

Veteran ACC men's basketball official Mike Eades has been named the coordinator of men's basketball officials for the Southeastern Conference, Southern Conference, American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt and Atlantic Sun.

Eades will be in charge of officials for all five of those leagues because those conferences are in an officiating consortium. The SoCon joined that consortium Wednesday, one day after those other four leagues announced Eades' new job.

Eades' new job means he will stop working as a referee in the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big South and other leagues.

“Mike Eades gets replaced with a staff,” ACC supervisor of officials Bryan Kersey told the Raleigh News & Observer on Tuesday. “He doesn’t get replaced by one person.”

Eades has been given three Final Four assignments in his 24-year officiating career.

