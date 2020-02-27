This has been a stellar season for the Washington and Lee men's basketball team, but the Generals probably need three more victories to wind up in the NCAA Division III tournament.
W&L is 20-5 — the most overall wins the team has recorded since the 1988-89 season. The Generals went 12-4 in league play — their most ODAC victories ever.
But W&L was not one of the nine teams to crack the NCAA's South Region rankings this week, so an at-large NCAA bid seems unlikely. But an automatic NCAA bid will go the winner of the ODAC tournament.
"Our mentality is we're going to have to win the ODAC tournament," W&L coach Chris McHugh said. "It's just part of Division III basketball that there's so many conferences that there's not a lot of at-large bids. They're so precious.
"To go 20-5 … with our schedule, I think we've proven beyond a measure of a doubt that we're a high-quality team. … We're just going to keep going forward and try to stretch this thing out."
There are just 20 at-large bids. The only ODAC team to receive one last year was Randolph-Macon, which won the league regular-season crown but lost to Guilford in the ODAC final.
The ODAC men's quarterfinals will be held Friday at the Salem Civic Center, followed by the semifinals Saturday and the final Sunday.
The third-seeded Generals will face sixth-seeded Lynchburg (14-11, 9-7) at 8 p.m. Friday.
"We're playing like our season's on the line," McHugh said.
W&L won 84-80 at Lynchburg on Jan. 25.
"They beat us up on the offensive glass last time," McHugh said.
The Generals, who are led by All-ODAC first-team guard William Brueggeman and All-ODAC second-team pick Curtis Mitchell, have won 10 of their last 11 games.
"Throughout the year, we've been really good defensively," McHugh said. "We just do a really good job of protecting the rim and guarding different types of players. … Our offense has gotten a lot better over the last month. We've done a better job of spacing the floor. … Now our offense is clicking at the right time, so I think we're poised to play really good basketball Friday."
Three ODAC teams are in the NCAA's South Region rankings. Randolph-Macon is No. 2, with Virginia Wesleyan No. 6 and Guilford No. 7.
Randolph-Macon is ranked No. 5 in Division III in the D3hoops.com Top 25 poll, with Virginia Wesleyan No. 16.
"We have a special group," Randolph-Macon coach Josh Merkel said. "I don't know what that's going to mean down the road [in the NCAAs]. Some of that is luck and matchups and staying healthy."
Randolph-Macon (23-2, 15-1) is the top seed in the ODAC tournament. The Yellow Jackets will meet eighth-seeded Hampden-Sydney at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Yellow Jackets' 11-game winning streak was snapped by Guilford last weekend.
"We got pounded on the glass, so we know we have to be better there," Merkel said.
Fifth-seeded Roanoke (16-9, 10-6) will meet fourth-seeded Guilford (18-7, 10-6) at 3 p.m. Friday.
Guilford beat Roanoke 74-58 in the regular season, but that was back on Dec. 4.
"When you've got a younger group, the positive to that is that you have a lot of room to grow. I hope over 2 1/2 months that we've done that," Roanoke coach Clay Nunley said. "Hopefully we can do a better job the second time around."
Guilford outrebounded Roanoke 48-24 in the first meeting.
"They're really aggressive on the glass," Nunley said. "You've got to limit them to one shot."
Roanoke also needs to shoot better in the rematch. Roanoke was 0 of 7 from 3-point range in the second half of the December meeting.
The Maroons, who are led by All-ODAC second-team guard Caleb Jordan, have won four of their last five games.
"We finished the year strong," Nunley said.
Seventh-seeded Ferrum (15-11, 9-7) will meet second-seeded Virginia Wesleyan (21-4, 13-3) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Ferrum lost 60-56 at Virginia Wesleyan on Dec. 1.
"They're a lot bigger than we are, so we've got to protect the paint," Ferrum coach Tyler Sanborn said.
The Panthers' top two scorers this season, Rashad Reed and James Smith Jr., were held to one basket combined in that game.
Ferrum did not qualify for the ODAC tournament last year, which was its first season in the league. This is the first time Ferrum has qualified for a league tournament since 2016, when it belonged to the USA South.
The Panthers, who beat Emory & Henry in the first round Tuesday, have won seven of their last eight games.
"We're playing our best basketball right now," Sanborn said.
