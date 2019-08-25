COACH: Brian Kelly (60-33 in nine seasons at Notre Dame, excluding 22 wins vacated by NCAA; 231-90-2 in 27 seasons overall, excluding those vacated wins)
2018 RECORD: 12-1
2018 BOWL: lost to Clemson 30-3 in CFP semifinal (Cotton Bowl)
RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 6 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Ian Book, WR Chase Claypool, OG Tommy Kraemer, DE Julian Okwara, S Alohi Gilman, CB Troy Pride
KEY LOSSES: RB Dexter Williams, WR Miles Boykin, TE Alize Mack, DT Jerry Tillery, LB Drue Tranquill, LB Te’von Coney, CB Julian Love
QB IAN BOOK ON THE CFP SEMIFINAL LOSS TO CLEMSON: “We made it to the playoffs and we know what that feels like, but we didn’t win in in the playoffs. Now we know what it takes to get there, but it’s time to get there and actually win it this time. Everyone on the team understands that.”
BRIAN KELLY ON THE PLAYERS: “They know what our mission is, and that is graduate from Notre Dame and win a national championship. They know that they’re capable of doing so. They are here for that. That’s the standard. It’s on the back of their shirt when they work out — maintaining that standard. Most of the teams that I’ve coached here believe that they can win a national championship. Each team that I’ve had has been driven for that goal because there’s no conference championship.”
KELLY ON THE SCHEDULE: “One of our themes this year for our football team is that we have to be road warriors. We have to have that mindset going on the road to Michigan. We’ve got to go to Athens and play at Georgia. We’ve got to go to Stanford, which we haven’t won at Stanford [under Kelly]. We’ve never played at Duke; we’ve got to go down there. A number of challenges on our schedule. But that’s what they sign up for. That’s why they come to Notre Dame.”