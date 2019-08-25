COACH: Dave Clawson (28-35 in five seasons at Wake Forest; 118-115 in 19 seasons overall)
2018 RECORD: 7-6 3-5
2018 BOWL: beat Memphis 37-34 in Birmingham Bowl
RETURNING STARTERS: 5 on offense, 5 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: RB Cade Carney, WR Sage Surratt, DE Carlos Basham Jr., LB Justin Strnad, CB Essang Bassey
KEY LOSSES: WR-RS Greg Dortch, OG Phil Haynes, C Ryan Anderson, DT Willie Yarbary, S Cameron Glenn
DAVE CLAWSON ON NORTHSIDE GRADUATE AND DEFENSIVE END CARLOS BASHAM JR.: “I expect him to have a really good year — become a more productive pass rusher, become more consistent against the run. He’s made those spectacular plays for us, and I think it’s just the day in, day out everyday plays that we need more consistency from. But there’s no question he has a chance to become a very high-level player for us.”
CLAWSON ON HOW BIG A ROLE MAGNA VISTA GRADUATE TRAVEON REDD WILL HAVE AT SAFETY THIS YEAR: “Much bigger. He had a really good spring and he’ll be right in the mix to play a lot of football for us.”
RB CADE CARNEY ON THIS SEASON: “Coming off three winning seasons, bowl-victory seasons, we’ve proven that we can do it. And now that has to be a standard. We have to expect to go to a bowl. We expect to know we’re gong to a bowl six, seven, eight weeks into the season. That should be a done deal. [But] we have to beat a good team this year. We have to beat one of the teams that historically and projection-wise we’re not supposed to beat. We’ve got to take that step late in the year — we’ve got to dog out one of those big games.”