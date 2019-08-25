COACH: Dino Babers (18-19 in three seasons at Syracuse; 55-35 in seven seasons overall)
2018 RECORD: 10-3, 6-2
2018 BOWL: beat West Virginia 34-18 in Camping World Bowl
RETURNING STARTERS: 6 on offense, 8 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Tommy DeVito, WR-RS Sean Riley, DE Alton Robinson, DE Kendall Coleman, FS Andre Cisco, P Sterling Hofrichter, PK Andre Szmyt
KEY LOSSES: QB Eric Dungey, WR Jamal Custis, OT Koda Martin, OT Cody Conway, DT Chris Slayton, LB Ryan Guthrie
DINO BABERS ON THE TEAM: “One of the reasons we had such a successful year last year with those 10 wins is … the injuries were in the positions that we happened to have some depth at — quarterback being one of them. But this year we don’t have the complete depth that some of the other teams have, and if we have the injuries in the wrong positions, it’ll look like the two years before the 10-win season where your backups may not be as good as they need to be and there are going to be some guys that can be exploited.”
BABERS ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE: “It’s going to be the key to our season. I really believe what made us different last year is that we did have an offensive line where we could battle some of the big boys and have an opportunity to run the football. Now we’re replacing three of those guys. If we can come back close to where we were, then we’ll have a chance. If I had the same offensive line that we had last year, I’d have a big old smile.”
QB TOMMY DeVITO ON HOW MUCH HE WILL RUN: “You can say I’m a pocket passer, but at the same time, if I have to make a play with my legs, I will. I would not say I’m limited to only passing the ball. I’d like to think that I’m not slow, as a lot of people think. I’d like to put that out there.”