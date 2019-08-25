COACH: Pat Narduzzi (28-24 in four seasons)
2018 RECORD: 7-7, 6-2 (Coastal Division champ)
2018 BOWL: lost to Stanford 14-13 in Sun Bowl
RETURNING STARTERS: 4 on offense, 5 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Kenny Pickett, WR-RS Maurice Ffrench, C Jimmy Morrissey, CB Dane Jackson, S Damar Hamiin, PK Alex Kessman
KEY LOSSES: RB Qadree Ollison, RB Darrin Hall, TE George Aston, OT Stefano Millin, OT Alex Bookser, OG Mike Herndon, OG Connor Dintino
PAT NARDUZZI ON OVERCOMING A 2-3 START LAST YEAR: “The greatest thing you take from last year is how our team persevered through maybe a rough start. We had a tough schedule early, playing some good teams. Everybody’s counting us out. Everybody’s like, ‘OK, they stink.’ The family, the brotherhood in that room didn’t give up. One thing we learned from that season is just because you lose a game doesn’t mean you can’t win the next one. Our kids stuck together.”
NARDUZZI ON THE 42-10 LOSS TO CLEMSON IN THE ACC TITLE GAME: “If I put that tape on, it’s not what Clemson did to us, it’s what we did. … There’s a lot of things we didn’t do offensively that we needed to do and the same thing on defense. So it’s not like you’re looking at that game going, ‘They killed us.’ I don’t care about the points. I’m looking at structurally what we were doing and I’m looking at physically what are we doing. … They’re a good football team, but we’re not that far off.”
WR-RS MAURICE FFRENCH ON TRYING TO WIN THE ACC TITLE: “We’re more of a brotherhood this year. We all care for one another, we all want to see each other achieve something. Now that we’ve won the Coastal Division, now we need to take that next step. And since we got that brotherhood that we didn’t have last year, we could definitely take that step into possibly winning the ACC championship.”