COACH: Mack Brown (first season of second stint at UNC; 69-46-1 in his first stint at UNC; 244-122-1 in 30 seasons overall)
2018 RECORD: 2-9, 1-7
2018 BOWL: none
RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 6 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: RB Michael Carter, RB Antonio Williams, WR Dazz Newsome, DT Jason Strowbridge
KEY LOSSES: QB Nathan Elliott, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, OT William Sweet, LB Cole Holcomb
S MYLES DORN ON MACK BROWN BECOMING THE COACH: “You can feel the difference in just the whole vibe around the football team. Before it was kind of down, kind of low. But that new blood and new energy has brought new life to the whole community. He brought it in as soon as he walked in the door. It rubbed off on everybody immediately. Everything we’ve been through just lifted off our shoulders and we were focused on the next season.”
MACK BROWN ON HOW TO TURN LAST YEAR’S FIVE LOSSES BY SEVEN POINTS OR LESS INTO WINS: “You’ve got to do the little things right off the field that get your confidence [going so] that you start doing them right on the field. For instance, we were one of the more penalized teams in the country last year. We emphasize ‘No penalties’ so much, we didn’t have a penalty in the spring game. So just things like that. If you do enough things right and you do pull together as a team, then you’ve got a better chance to win.”
OT CHARLIE HECK ON THE NEW OFFENSE: “A lot of people have called this an Air Raid offense. [But] you don’t want to think we’re spreading the ball out, we’re [just] passing. No. We’re doing a lot of the same things that successful programs do in running the ball. If we can do that, we’re going to be great.”