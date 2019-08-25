COACH: Dave Doeren (43-34 in six seasons at North Carolina State; 66-38 in eight seasons overall)

2018 RECORD: 9-4, 5-3

2018 BOWL: lost to Texas A&M 52-13 in Gator Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 4 on offense, 7 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: WR Emeka Emezie, DE James Smith-Williams, SS Jarius Morehead, PK Christopher Dunn

KEY LOSSES: QB Ryan Finley, WR Kelvin Harmon, WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Reggie Gallaspy, OT Tyler Jones, C Garrett Bradbury, LB Germaine Pratt

DAVE DOEREN ON NO LONGER HAVING QB RYAN FINLEY: “You don’t take a sixth-year quarterback off the field and replace him with a guy that hasn’t been the starter and have the same results automatically. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a really good year on offense. We can. We’ll probably be more balanced than we were with Ryan. I think we leaned on his arm a lot last year.”

DOEREN ON OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR ELIAH DRINKWITZ LEAVING TO BECOME APPALACHIAN STATE’S COACH: “We’re not going to change a ton offensively. We will change some, because we have different players. Our backfield’s a lot different. Reggie [Gallaspy] was a downhill runner, and now I’ve got a lot of guys that have some shake to them back there. So we can do more with the backs in the run game. … We’re replacing a lot of starters. It’s just getting the right guys on the field and building a system around our talent.”

DOEREN ON WANTING THE DEFENSE TO FORCE MORE TURNOVERS: “That’s one thing I don’t think we’ve done a good enough job of, is getting the interceptions. I think [new co-defensive coordinator] Tony Gibson coming in has brought some ideas to the table for us — from a blitz standpoint and playing some man-to-man defense that we haven’t played [before] — to help those guys in the secondary.”

