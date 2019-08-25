COACH: Manny Diaz (first season)
2018 RECORD: 7-6, 4-4
2018 BOWL: lost to Wisconsin 35-3 in Pinstripe Bowl
RETURNING STARTERS: 4 on offense, 6 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Jarren Williams, TE Brevin Jordan, WR Jeff Thomas, DE Jonathan Garvin, LB Shaquille Quarterman, LB Michael Pinckney, CB Trajan Bandy
KEY LOSSES: QB Malik Rosier, RB Travis Homer, DE Joe Jackson, DT Gerald Willis, S Jaquan Johnson, S Sheldrick Redwine, CB Michael Jackson
LB SHAQUILLE QUARTERMAN ON THE DEFENSE: “Swag is not what you wear. Swag is winning and dominating, and it just happens that the way that we do it in Miami, people don’t want Miami to win, so when they do, they get real mad about those type of things. So when we show up and show out, the year that we had that great year [2017], people were unhappy, very unhappy, about that. You can’t be soft-bodied and try to come to Miami because we have the whole world against us.”
MANNY DIAZ ON GOING FROM DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TO HEAD COACH: “This is UM, man. It’s a high-standard place. That’s really what we did defensively. We said, ‘I don’t know in ’16 how good we’re going to be on defense, but we’re going to set ridiculously high standards.’ Who thought we’d start three freshmen at linebacker [that year]? Why did we start them? Because they were the only one ones that met the high standards. So that’s really what I want for the team. I don’t know how good we’re going to be now, and I don’t really care. I know where it’s going. I know how we have to get there, and that to me is the same method.”
DIAZ ON THE TEAM: “I’m concerned about getting our guys to compete as hard as they can, because you cannot convince me that Miami has done that consistently over the last few years. How do you do that? You have to create a culture where they’re doing that every day, where they don’t know any other way.”