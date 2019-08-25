COACH: Scott Satterfield (first season at Louisville; 51-24 in six seasons overall)
2018 RECORD: 2-10, 0-8
2018 BOWL: none
RETURNING STARTERS: 5 on offense, 9 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: WR Dev Fitzpatrick, WR Seth Dawkins, LB C.J. Avery, LB Dorian Etheridge
KEY LOSSES: WR Jaylen Smith, S Dee Smith
SCOTT SATTERFIELD ON LEAVING APPALACHIAN STATE TO TAKE OVER AT LOUISVILLE: “You’ve got to lay a great foundation, the core principles that we’re going to do. We’ve done it before, and I brought the staff that was with me at App. when we first did it. There’s going to be some hiccups, there’s going to be some times that it’s not going to be very good. That’s why I needed these [players] … to know, ‘We’ve already done this before. Don’t have any doubts. It’s working. Just give it some time, it’s going to come around.’ … It’s going to take a little bit of time to get going, so how we measure success will be important. It’s not going to be based on wins and losses.”
WR SETH DAWKINS ON SATTERFIELD: “We did our research [on] them winning three [Sun Belt] conference titles in the last four years at App. State. He brought the whole staff with him, basically. We’re like, ‘This guy knows the recipe.’ They went 10-2 [last year]. We went 2-10. We just had to buy in. And everybody who didn’t buy in, we got them out. They either transferred or they got kicked off the team. We weeded all the bad weeds out.”
LB DORIAN ETHERIDGE ON LAST YEAR’S DEFENSIVE WOES: “A lot of it was inexperience. We were a young team last year. We have a lot of people coming back, but we’re still going to be a young team this year. Inexperience is something you don’t want to deal with in the ACC.”