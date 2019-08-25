COACH: Geoff Collins (first season at Georgia Tech; 15-10 in two seasons overall)
2018 RECORD: 7-6, 5-3
2018 BOWL: lost to Minnesota 34-10 in Quick Lane Bowl
RETURNING STARTERS: 5 on offense, 3 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: WR Jalen Camp, RB Jordan Mason, RB Jerry Howard, LB David Curry, SS Tariq Carpenter, P Pressley Harvin
KEY LOSSES: QB TaQuon Marshall, OG Parker Braun, LB Jalen Johnson, FS Malik Rivera
LB DAVID CURRY ON REBUILDING WITH A NEW COACH: “Let’s say Georgia Tech is on the top of college football in three to five to six years. I’m going to be prideful that I was one of the ones that started the culture … and started this uphill climb that Georgia Tech is about to be on. … We want to be at the top of the top, … so when Coach Collins came in, he just awoke that in this team. He has a vision and we believe in that vision and we are the first stepping-stone in that process.”
CURRY ON OPENING THE SEASON AT CLEMSON: “Playing the defending national champs is any competitor’s dream. A lot of people are counting us out and that’s OK because they don’t understand what we’re going through and the work that we’re putting in, the culture that we’re building. We’re going to surprise a lot of people. It’s just going to help this brand and this institute just blow up even more.”
GEOFF COLLINS ON HIS RECRUITING APPROACH: “Our five-hour radius is probably one of the best five-hour radiuses in … recruiting. Eleven of the last 13 national championships have [been won by colleges] … within five hours of Atlanta, and a lot of that is probably a by-product of the great high school coaching in the area. … We’re in conversations recruiting-wise that we’re supposed to be in. When kids list their top five or their top 15, the schools that Georgia Tech is being mentioned with are the right schools to be nationally relevant.”