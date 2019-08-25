COACH: Willie Taggart (5-7 in one season at Florida State; 52-57 in nine seasons overall)
2018 RECORD: 5-7, 3-5
2018 BOWL: none
RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 7 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: RB Cam Akers, WR Tamorrion Terry, OG Cole Minshew, DT Marvin Wilson
KEY LOSSES: QB Deondre Francois, WR Nyqwan Murray, DE Brian Burns, DT Demarcus Christmas
WILLIE TAGGART ON THE TEAM: “Watching our guys execute in the spring, it was a lot better than it was before. There wasn’t as many mistakes as there was before, like those pre-snap mistakes we had. It’s Year 2, and our guys are older. We had a lot of young guys [last year], a lot of them playing for the first time. Those guys, they’re older, they’re more mature and they’re more confident in what they’re doing now. And that’s going to make a huge difference when they go out and play on Saturdays.”
TAGGART ON NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR KENDAL BRILES: “It’s not a restart because we’re doing a lot of the same things we did before — it’s just teaching it differently. He’s very simple in teaching. He gets our guys to believe in what we’re doing and gets them excited about doing what we’re doing.”
DT MARVIN WILSON ON FSU TRYING TO WIN AGAIN: “It can happen this year, and it will be this year. Most people think its a long transition to get back to winning, [but] that switch could happen at any given moment. It’s all about a mindset to us now, and the biggest thing about us now is we’re nipping little things in the bud before the season. Everybody’s working harder. Everybody’s taking time out to reach out to each other so we’re all on one page and we’re all one unit and not a bunch of individuals.”