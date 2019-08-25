COACH: David Cutcliffe (67-72 in 11 seasons at Duke; 111-101 in 17 seasons overall)
2018 RECORD: 8-5, 3-5
2018 BOWL: beat Temple 56-27 in Independence Bowl
RETURNING STARTERS: 4 on offense, 8 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Quentin Harris, RB-RS Deon Jackson, S Dylan Singleton, S Marquis Waters
KEY LOSSES: QB Daniel Jones, WR T.J. Rahming, TE Daniel Helm, LB Joe Giles-Harris, LB Ben Humphreys
LB KOBY QUANSAH ON OPENING AGAINST ALABAMA: “The mindset changes a lot. They’re one of the best of the best, so being able to play against them means we have to bring our best game, too. Them playing Clemson [in the College Football Playoff final] and how their season ended, I know they don’t like that taste in their mouth. So I know we’re going to get their best game. Starting with them brings our game to that next level.”
QB QUENTIN HARRIS ON THE TEAM: “We have depth across the board. The bigger thing is the two pillars of our team are discipline and conditioning — guys are in great shape. guys have great discipline. And then [there’s] just the raw athleticism of our group. We have a lot of great returners coming back on defense. Great guys on offense that have gotten some playing time despite not being labeled as starters [before], including myself. We’ll be a well-oiled machine, hopefully, by the end of the camp.”
DAVID CUTCLIFFE ON HARRIS REPLACING DANIEL JONES: “Who else has got a guy that’s been a backup, that’s a fifth-year senior, that’s still committed to our program, that’s already a leader, that already understands what we’re doing? I’ve watched him play for four years in scrimmages and practice. He’s a unique young man, because the reason he played well when he had to start for us [in two games last year when Jones was hurt] is that he prepared every week as if he was the starter.”