COACH: Dabo Swinney (116-30 in 11 seasons)
2018 RECORD: 15-0, 8-0 (ACC and College Football Playoff champions)
2018 BOWL: beat Notre Dame 30-3 in CFP semi (Cotton Bowl) and beat Alabama 44-16 in CFP title game
RETURNING STARTERS: 8 on offense, 4 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Tee Higgins, WR Justyn Ross, OG John Simpson, OT Tremayne Anchrum, LB Isaiah Simmons, S Tanner Muse, CB A.J. Terrell
KEY LOSSES: WR Hunter Renfrow, OT Mitch Hyatt, C Justin Falcinelli, DE Clelin Ferrell, DE Austin Bryant, DT Christian Wilkins, DT Dexter Lawrence, LB Tre Lamar, LB Kendall Joseph, CB Trayvon Mullen
DABO SWINNEY ON THE TEAM: “Every team is a completely new challenge. It’s like having a new kid. I’ve got three sons — they’re all different; they’re all a different challenge. Anybody that’s a parent can understand that. I love that, though. They all have their own personality, they all have their own strengths and weaknesses, and you start over every year.”
S TANNER MUSE ON BEING THE DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPS: “You always want to try to get that second one [in a row]. We’re the attacking champions — we’re not defending. We’re trying to get that next one. Anything we’ve done before doesn’t really matter; we don’t have those same guys anymore. So we’re always looking for what’s next. Like Coach Swinney says, the best is yet to come.”
OG JOHN SIMPSON ON HAVING TO REPLACE LAST YEAR’S STAR-STUDDED DEFENSIVE LINE: “Just because that defensive line’s gone, we’ve [still] got guys that are ready to play — even got some guys that played in the national championship that’s gong to play this year, that haven’t been able to shine because of our defensive line that left. I think we’ll be just fine.”